Skip Woodstock Crowds For Vermont's Town Even Closer To Burlington Airport With Enchanting Fall Views And Charms
With leaf-peeping season around the corner, it's the perfect time to start planning your autumn retreat. If you're sifting through the list of the nation's top destinations to see fall foliage, you'll find an array of leafy locales bursting with color from coast to coast. However, arguably the most famous state for fall foliage-gazing is Vermont.
Home to "Fall's Color Capital," Stowe, the Green Mountain State also boasts Woodstock, the fall-thriving New England gem that's consistently named America's most beautiful town. The downside: Vermont's autumn beauty is no secret, drawing an estimated 2.5 million tourists each season, according to WCAX. In Woodstock, crowds have grown so dense in recent years — fueled in part by social media influencers — that locals raised money to block tourist access to residential roads during peak leaf season.
The upside: Plenty of picturesque places remain where you can appreciate Vermont's leafy appeal without the crowds. One such place is the town of Warren. Tucked into the magnificent Mad River Valley, the idyllic small town is colored by romantic inns, charming gastropubs, a jet-setting ski resort, and -– of course -– breathtaking fall foliage. If you're craving the rustle of autumn leaves without the bustle of flannel-clad tourists fighting over photo ops, pack your bags and head down the road less traveled to Warren.
Experience village-like charm in Warren
Warren may not be Vermont's most visited fall destination, but it's easy to reach. Situated about 45 miles south of Burlington International Airport, you can rent a car and arrive within an hour. However, traveling along Route 100, the stunning route known as Vermont's "Main Street" that shows off the state's charming towns and beauty, getting to Warren is half the adventure, so you'll want to take your time.
Once you arrive, head to Warren Village, the charm-filled downtown neighborhood brimming with local attractions. Be sure to stop at the "almost world-famous" Warren Store. Housed in a historic 1840s building, the beloved country store peddles everything from Vermont-made maple syrups to fresh-baked pies and coffee. Upstairs, browse the boutique for cute gifts, cozy apparel, and handcrafted home goods. Downstairs, you can order from the Warren Store Grill, which serves specialty sandwiches on homemade bread and ready-to-go comfort dishes like macaroni and cheese and lasagna.
Across from the Warren Store sits The Pitcher Inn. Framed by a small-town atmosphere and the beautiful Green Mountains, the inn is a longtime Warren favorite. Guests can choose from thematically decorated guest rooms, each with a unique name, including the Lodge Room, the Mountain Room, and the Colonial Room. After checking in, you won't have to wander far for refreshment. The inn's onsite restaurant, 275 Main, boasts a delicious menu of farm-to-table dishes paired with sophisticated cocktails, craft beer, and world-class wines.
Fall in love with Warren's autumn leaves
In Warren, autumn leaves are the star attraction. Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Mad River Valley, the town's elevation lends itself to a wondrous array of leaf-peeping opportunities in the fall. October is Warren's busiest month, dazzling both tourists and locals with enchanting displays of color. A drive along the rural roads surrounding the town will expose you to a wonderland of fall foliage, flourishing in deep reds, burnt oranges, golden yellows, and maple browns. Connecting Warren to nearby Lincoln, Lincoln Gap Road winds through canopies of color. The road is steep, but the sweeping views from the top are worth the journey.
For a higher vantage point, take a scenic lift ride at Mad River Glen. During the ski resort's Foliage Weekend event from September through October, visitors can ride the single chair for $20 to the summit, where postcard-worthy landscapes below. You can purchase your ticket in person from a variety of vendors at Mad River Glen, including the ticket booth, Stark's Pub, and the general store.
If heights aren't your thing, you can enjoy the leaves while diving deep at Warren Falls. Located at 3916 Vermont Route 100, the swimming hole is a popular dipping spot at the end of summer and early fall, surrounded by lush trees, towering boulders, and serene hiking trails. Wherever you wander in Warren during the fall, you're sure to get an eyeful of gorgeous foliage.