Skip Woodstock Crowds For Vermont's Town Even Closer To Burlington Airport With Enchanting Fall Views And Charms

With leaf-peeping season around the corner, it's the perfect time to start planning your autumn retreat. If you're sifting through the list of the nation's top destinations to see fall foliage, you'll find an array of leafy locales bursting with color from coast to coast. However, arguably the most famous state for fall foliage-gazing is Vermont.

Home to "Fall's Color Capital," Stowe, the Green Mountain State also boasts Woodstock, the fall-thriving New England gem that's consistently named America's most beautiful town. The downside: Vermont's autumn beauty is no secret, drawing an estimated 2.5 million tourists each season, according to WCAX. In Woodstock, crowds have grown so dense in recent years — fueled in part by social media influencers — that locals raised money to block tourist access to residential roads during peak leaf season.

The upside: Plenty of picturesque places remain where you can appreciate Vermont's leafy appeal without the crowds. One such place is the town of Warren. Tucked into the magnificent Mad River Valley, the idyllic small town is colored by romantic inns, charming gastropubs, a jet-setting ski resort, and -– of course -– breathtaking fall foliage. If you're craving the rustle of autumn leaves without the bustle of flannel-clad tourists fighting over photo ops, pack your bags and head down the road less traveled to Warren.