Along Florida's Forgotten Coast Is A Sparse Community With Unspoiled Beaches And Popular Fishing Spots

A quiet corner of Florida's Forgotten Coast is a watery wonderland where anglers can stalk the still-water grass flats for redfish and speckled trout. Or they can chase bass, catfish, and panfish in one of four nearby freshwater rivers that flow into the Gulf. And the best part? The calm waters of Apalachee Bay offer plenty of access, so a visit to Wakulla Beach offers anglers a rare opportunity to revel in wonderful solitude while they navigate the many backcountry waters of this off-the-beaten-path, unassuming destination in the crook of Florida's northwest coastline.

While a quiet retreat into the coastal wilds is a big attraction to anglers, paddlers, and boaters, a more typical Florida vacation is totally achievable in the area. A visit to Florida's Forgotten Coast is a breathtaking tropical getaway teeming with wildlife, but visitors can also revel in the clear waters at nearby Wakulla Springs State Park, home to one of the deepest freshwater springs in the world.

Just 25 miles south of the state capital, Tallahassee, Wakulla Beach lies surrounded by a gloriously undeveloped Florida waterscape, where spring creeks flow quietly into the Gulf, and where hidden hammocks, scores of oyster bars, and quiet grottos make for some of the best inshore fishing in the Sunshine State. But the salt and brackish-water fishing is only part of the angling equation in Wakulla. Four major rivers — the Wakulla, the St. Marks, the Ochlockonee, and the Sopchoppy — flow into Apalachee Bay, and each one offers fine fishing for adventurous anglers to paddle a kayak or steer a jon boat into the remote coastal backcountry.