The Most Impressive Natural Arches In The Eastern US Are Hidden In A Remote Tennessee Recreation Area
When you think of natural arches, chances are the southwestern United States comes to mind; and rightly so. The region — and Utah's Arches National Park, in particular — is home to thousands of natural arches, including some of the most famous geological formations in the world. But those on the East Coast of the U.S. might not know that there are thousands of natural arches much closer to home, many of which are absolutely worth adding to any nature lover's bucket list.
One of the most impressive arches in this region is the spectacular Twin Arches formation, located in the Tennessee section of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, about 17 miles from the Kentucky border by road. Here, protected lands stretch across 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau, encompassing the Cumberland River's Big South Fork and its meandering miles of sandstone bluffs. The recreation area offers backcountry camping, miles of hiking and horseback trails, and white water paddling, and also features several natural arches.
The Twin Arches — comprised of two distinct arches named the North and South Arches — stand end-to-end, spanning a combined total of 228 feet, making them the largest natural bridge formation in the state, and among the longest in the world. While there is certainly something to be said for spotting a natural arch across the barren Utah desert, there's nothing like catching your first glimpse of the mighty Twin Arches through the dense Tennessee forest.
Exploring the Twin Arches and other natural arches in the Southeast
You can see the Twin Arches via several hiking trails, the shortest being a quick 1.4-mile loop on the Twin Arches Trail. This trail begins with a moderate descent and includes a stroll across the top of the arches along the way. Then, you'll follow a series of steep staircases down to the base of the arch formations. The North and South arches stand 62 feet and 103 feet high, respectively, with a clearance of over 50 feet under each. Plan to spend a good while taking in the arches' grandeur, sensing your smallness beneath their incredible sandstone lintels stretching across the forest canopy.
The longer Twin Arches Loop Trail connects with the Slave Falls Trail, which boasts the delicate, 35-foot wide Needle Arch, as well as the 60-foot rain-fed Slave Falls waterfall. Beyond the hike, you can explore more natural arches a short drive away. Just across the state line in Kentucky is the Buffalo Arch, an 81-foot arch accessible from a quarter-mile hike. While it's close in proximity to the Twin Arches, the winding forest road turns the trip into about an hour's drive. Along the way, though, you can add the modest Gobblers Arch to your itinerary, a 13-foot-long arch with an 8-foot clearance, accessible from a half-mile hike.
East of the Rockies, Kentucky has the highest concentration of natural bridges, with more than 2,000 documented arches scattered all over the state. The geologic formations can also be found throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, and extending as far south as Alabama, which features one of the longest single natural bridges in the region, about five and a half hours from the Twin Arches.
Add the Twin Arches to your Tennessee or Kentucky getaway
Since the Twin Arches are so close to the Tennessee-Kentucky line, they make for a fun and convenient excursion from several nearby destinations. They are about an hour's drive from the nearest rural town, Oneida, Tennessee, which is home to the Timber Rock Lodge and Spa, a rustic getaway offering relaxing spa services and all the creature comforts you need after a day on the trails. About two hours southeast of the arches is the bustling Tennessee town of Knoxville, offering plenty of amenities and things to do. Knoxville makes a perfect home base for exploring the natural arches to the north and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south.
In Kentucky, another great jumping-off point for an outdoor adventure is Somerset, an hour and 45 minutes from the Twin Arches. Between Somerset and the Twin Arches, you can check off several more natural arches on your list, including Buffalo Arch and Gobblers Arch, mentioned above. Make sure to add the Natural Arch Scenic Area to your GPS route to take in the 110-foot arch set against the expansive vista of the Daniel Boone National Forest, an incredible sight especially in spring and fall. Just 15 miles due east of Natural Arch is the mighty Cumberland Falls, another one of Kentucky's can't-miss natural wonders. The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is a fabulous accommodation option, offering hotel rooms, cabins, and campsites along with their Riverview Restaurant right by "The Niagara of the South" and 90 minutes from the Twin Arches.