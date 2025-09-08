The Most Impressive Natural Arches In The Eastern US Are Hidden In A Remote Tennessee Recreation Area

When you think of natural arches, chances are the southwestern United States comes to mind; and rightly so. The region — and Utah's Arches National Park, in particular — is home to thousands of natural arches, including some of the most famous geological formations in the world. But those on the East Coast of the U.S. might not know that there are thousands of natural arches much closer to home, many of which are absolutely worth adding to any nature lover's bucket list.

One of the most impressive arches in this region is the spectacular Twin Arches formation, located in the Tennessee section of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, about 17 miles from the Kentucky border by road. Here, protected lands stretch across 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau, encompassing the Cumberland River's Big South Fork and its meandering miles of sandstone bluffs. The recreation area offers backcountry camping, miles of hiking and horseback trails, and white water paddling, and also features several natural arches.

The Twin Arches — comprised of two distinct arches named the North and South Arches — stand end-to-end, spanning a combined total of 228 feet, making them the largest natural bridge formation in the state, and among the longest in the world. While there is certainly something to be said for spotting a natural arch across the barren Utah desert, there's nothing like catching your first glimpse of the mighty Twin Arches through the dense Tennessee forest.