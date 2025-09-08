Between The Grand Canyon And Sedona Is Arizona's Beer Capital And An Iconic Brewery Trail

As you would in a well-staged military operation, it's sensible to come at the Flagstaff Brewery Trail with something resembling a plan (think designated drivers, taxis, and ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft). Of course, there is no reason to rush the walkable route if you've got enough time going spare, but those looking to complete it over the course of a day or two might be after some pointers to make sense of it quickly.

Before setting out to sample the liquid delights of Flagstaff and learn more about the people and origin stories that are fueling its buzzy brewery scene, make sure you've registered for the digital passport. As you go about your journey, you'll be collecting your stamps by utilizing a geo-tag feature found at each location or by taking a selfie and uploading the picture to your passport. Check the business hours for each of the premises you plan to visit before setting out to avoid disappointing surprises, and remember that not every brewery serves food. On that note, the Lumberyard Brewing Company — with its glass-walled dining room letting you see the brewers at work — serves delicious burgers and sandwiches and could be a good shout for a pitstop.

The final thing to be conscious of is that drinking responsibly is encouraged, and that you don't need to make a purchase to get your official Brewery Trail Passport stamped. If you're not much of a beer drinker or only want to sip some suds in one or two places rather than go the whole nine yards, that's absolutely fine. You can still enjoy the walk or cycle, receive your stamps at the respective breweries, and then bring your completed document to the nearby Visitor Center or Visitors Bureau — during normal business hours — to claim your commemorative souvenir pint glass. Enjoyed your time in Flagstaff? Just under 85 miles away by car is Chino Valley, a hidden gem serving up locally made wine and beer. Get to it.