Between The Grand Canyon And Sedona Is Arizona's Beer Capital And An Iconic Brewery Trail
Such is the jaw-dropping beauty and scale of the Grand Canyon, visitors could be forgiven for forgetting to check out what else Arizona — literally nicknamed the Grand Canyon State – has to offer. This, however, would be a crying shame. Take the mountain town of Flagstaff, for example. The state's self-proclaimed beer capital boasts a thriving microbrewery scene. Home to eight excellent craft breweries, all worthy of your attention, the completionist in you won't be able to resist downloading a PDF version of the city's Brewery Trail Map, registering for the digital passport, and having a drink at them all. Flagstaff is situated 150 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport but also has a smaller airport for domestic flights on its doorstep, meaning it's nicely accessible for the world's traveling beer aficionados.
Maybe you'd like to stop off in this trendy small city for a few nights on your way from Sedona to Arizona's geological marvel of the Grand Canyon. Or you'd prefer to drop by after having your mind blown by said giant hole in the ground, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1979. Whenever you're in this part of northern Arizona, though, be sure to have this beer-loving city on your itinerary. If you're starting the seriously scenic road trip to the Edge of the World from here, or any other road trip for that matter, just check that you've fully sobered up from the previous night's shenanigans before getting behind the wheel and hitting the open road. It's better to be safe than sorry, and all that.
Why Flagstaff is Arizona's beer capital
When it comes to making bold claims about the quality of its alcoholic beverages, Flagstaff definitely talks the talk. Any destination that labels itself Arizona's leading city for craft beer is putting something of a target on its back for its critics. Despite outraged cries of protest being heard in Phoenix and Tucson, though, this Northern Arizona destination justifies the hype and walks the walk at a time when the industry, in general, is struggling.
Flagstaff's Lumberyard Brewery Co., for example, recently won a silver award at the 2025 World Beer Cup competition. Dubbed "The Most Prestigious Beer Competition in the World" (per worldbeercup.org), the coming together of brewers saw 8,375 entries from 49 countries competing against each other. Lumberyard was celebrated this year for its Railhead Red in the Extra Special Bitter Beer category. Bearing a name inspired by Flagstaff's historic railroad connection, it's a beer loved for its rich, red color and full-bodied flavor. What's more, Lumberyard's silver-shaded triumph in May was far from the city's first taste of success in craft-beer brewing.
Taking their moniker from author John Steinbeck's description of Route 66 in the classic novel "The Grapes of Wrath," Mother Road Brewing Company claim to have channeled the adventurous feeling of America's most famous stretch of tarmac — which runs through Flagstaff itself — into the beer they produce. Whatever your thoughts on such spiel, there's no denying that they've come a long way from their humble beginnings in 2011. Scooping awards for sustainability and the quality of their beers in the last 15 years, they've rapidly gone from strength to strength. Their cozy brewery trail venue, with its distinguished beers, is highly recommended by locals and outsiders alike. In winter, when Flagstaff becomes one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, it's the perfect place to hunker down with a pint.
Things to know about the Flagstaff Brewery Trail
As you would in a well-staged military operation, it's sensible to come at the Flagstaff Brewery Trail with something resembling a plan (think designated drivers, taxis, and ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft). Of course, there is no reason to rush the walkable route if you've got enough time going spare, but those looking to complete it over the course of a day or two might be after some pointers to make sense of it quickly.
Before setting out to sample the liquid delights of Flagstaff and learn more about the people and origin stories that are fueling its buzzy brewery scene, make sure you've registered for the digital passport. As you go about your journey, you'll be collecting your stamps by utilizing a geo-tag feature found at each location or by taking a selfie and uploading the picture to your passport. Check the business hours for each of the premises you plan to visit before setting out to avoid disappointing surprises, and remember that not every brewery serves food. On that note, the Lumberyard Brewing Company — with its glass-walled dining room letting you see the brewers at work — serves delicious burgers and sandwiches and could be a good shout for a pitstop.
The final thing to be conscious of is that drinking responsibly is encouraged, and that you don't need to make a purchase to get your official Brewery Trail Passport stamped. If you're not much of a beer drinker or only want to sip some suds in one or two places rather than go the whole nine yards, that's absolutely fine. You can still enjoy the walk or cycle, receive your stamps at the respective breweries, and then bring your completed document to the nearby Visitor Center or Visitors Bureau — during normal business hours — to claim your commemorative souvenir pint glass. Enjoyed your time in Flagstaff? Just under 85 miles away by car is Chino Valley, a hidden gem serving up locally made wine and beer. Get to it.