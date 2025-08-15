Between Prescott And Sedona Is Arizona's Town Pouring Local Wine And Beer Amid Its Festivals And Trails
Dotted with bunches of swaying chino grama grasses, the sandy hills rolling through central Arizona comprise a striking desert landscape that at times appears to go on forever. Only about an hour and a half west of Sedona, the small town of Chino Valley takes its name from this ubiquitous vegetation while also boasting the distinction of being Arizona's first territorial capital — if only for a year in 1863. Neighboring Prescott was designated the capital in 1864, but this local history is still a feather in Chino Valley's cap and continues to inspire fantastic local festivities today.
When planning your road trip to see the best of the American Southwest, cruise through the expansive desert along Arizona State Route 89, sandwiched between two sections of Prescott National Forest, which will lead you straight into Chino Valley. The city of a little more than 13,000 residents (via Data USA) is only a half-hour drive north of Prescott's breezy highland trails, saloons, and sunshine and about an hour and a half southwest of Flagstaff. It's also less than a 2-hour' drive north of Phoenix, where you'll likely find the most flights, though Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is also an option depending on your departure point. The area is easiest to explore by car, especially if you want to make the most of visits to the region's local businesses, festivals, and nature.
Survey the night sky and sip fresh local water in Chino Valley
Chino Valley is renowned for its dark skies and is home to a public observatory,Observer's Inn, which relocated from California after 25 years. Despite the "inn" in its name, the observatory doesn't host overnight stays, but you can book a guided "tour" using high-powered telescopes to view the solar system and even snap a few photos through the lenses. Back on Earth, the area is also known for its exceptionally clean water, which, thanks to high-quality aquifers, is among the freshest and best-tasting in the state. And what goes really well with delicious, fresh water? Beer!
Insurgent Brewing Co. is Chino Valley's first — and so far only — craft brewery, featuring 17 beers and one hard seltzer on tap, all made in-house. Foodies are in luck, too, because the taproom's kitchen serves delectable wings and appetizers perfect for pairing with a good Pronghorn Pale Ale or Limes & Punishment IPA, plus pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, enchiladas, and tacos.
If you're a fan of fermentation, but tipple in a stemmed glass is more your speed, don't miss Winey Cats at Granite Creek Vineyards. The venue offers regular live music in the beer and wine garden, and from March through November, you can drop in for a hands-on workshop, thanks to a collaboration with The Caffeinated Crafter. Activities include making pet portraits, decorating seasonal wine glasses, and creating unique gifts. After a full day, drop your bags and cozy up at Primrose Inn & Suites, an independently owned boutique hotel that has been welcoming guests for more than 40 years. Modern style meets rustic details, making it a welcome change from the standardized feel of chain hotels, while offering an inviting courtyard and dog-friendly rooms.
Explore a scenic area rail trail
Every year during the first weekend of September, Chino Valley Territorial Days celebrates a different theme related to the history, nature, and heritage of the town. Friday evening kicks off with music and dancing under the stars, and Saturday parties on with a pancake breakfast, a run/walk event, music, vendors, food trucks, a carnival, parade, and a corn dinner to round out the day. But the celebratory vibe doesn't end there. In October, the one-day Chino Valley Harvest Festival toasts the season with a beer garden, corn maze, hayrides, performances, a craft show, and more.
Arizona is known for some the most romantic views in the Southwest, and the rocky landscapes around Prescott and Chino Valley brim with arid beauty. Just about 15 minutes south of Chino Valley, you'll find the trailhead and parking lot for a scenic converted railway corridor known as the Peavine National Recreation Trail, which takes its name from the railway's meandering route. Locals historically found it a lot simpler to call it the "Peavine" rather than its formal title, the Santa Fe, Prescott, and Phoenix Railway, which opened for business in 1893 and operated for 91 years. Where some rail trails can be stick-straight, the Peavine is flat but marked by gentle curves, making it accessible for all users and plenty interesting — well worth adding to your list of the best rail trails in North America, whether you plan to hike, ride horseback, or bike.