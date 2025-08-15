Between Prescott And Sedona Is Arizona's Town Pouring Local Wine And Beer Amid Its Festivals And Trails

Chino Valley is renowned for its dark skies and is home to a public observatory,Observer's Inn, which relocated from California after 25 years. Despite the "inn" in its name, the observatory doesn't host overnight stays, but you can book a guided "tour" using high-powered telescopes to view the solar system and even snap a few photos through the lenses. Back on Earth, the area is also known for its exceptionally clean water, which, thanks to high-quality aquifers, is among the freshest and best-tasting in the state. And what goes really well with delicious, fresh water? Beer!

Insurgent Brewing Co. is Chino Valley's first — and so far only — craft brewery, featuring 17 beers and one hard seltzer on tap, all made in-house. Foodies are in luck, too, because the taproom's kitchen serves delectable wings and appetizers perfect for pairing with a good Pronghorn Pale Ale or Limes & Punishment IPA, plus pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, enchiladas, and tacos.

If you're a fan of fermentation, but tipple in a stemmed glass is more your speed, don't miss Winey Cats at Granite Creek Vineyards. The venue offers regular live music in the beer and wine garden, and from March through November, you can drop in for a hands-on workshop, thanks to a collaboration with The Caffeinated Crafter. Activities include making pet portraits, decorating seasonal wine glasses, and creating unique gifts. After a full day, drop your bags and cozy up at Primrose Inn & Suites, an independently owned boutique hotel that has been welcoming guests for more than 40 years. Modern style meets rustic details, making it a welcome change from the standardized feel of chain hotels, while offering an inviting courtyard and dog-friendly rooms.