Chicago's North Shore Gem With Expansive Parks Offers Upscale Shopping And A Vibrant Arts Scene
While lakefront landmarks, like Chicago's "Year-Round Playground" Navy Pier, might attract the most attention, the North Shore suburbs have their own kind of charm. Just 25 miles north of downtown, Northbrook is a quiet community where creative galleries, upscale shopping, and expansive parks come together. Whether you're looking for a nature walk, a family outing, or a place to recharge, this neighborhood offers a refreshing change of pace from city life.
Northbrook boasts more than 500 acres of parks. In the heart of downtown, Village Green Park is a local favorite. With a baseball diamond, soccer field, picnic areas, playgrounds, and an old-fashioned gazebo, it's a perfect spot for families and community events. For a more nature-focused escape, head to River Trail Nature Center. The wooded preserve features wildlife exhibits, hiking trails, and seasonal programs that give visitors a closer look at the native plants and animals of Northern Illinois. If you're looking to stay active, Techny Prairie Park and Fields offers everything from 2.4 miles of walking and biking paths to a fishing pond with scenic views, while Somme Prairie highlights 70 beautiful acres of prairie plants to discover. After spending some much-needed time outdoors, you can find plenty of ways to treat yourself in town with luxurious shopping and dining options.
Where to shop and dine in Northbrook, Illinois
One of the best-known places to shop in the area is Northbrook Court, home to shops, cozy cafes, and a 14-screen dine-in movie theater. Just down the road, Northbrook's Village Center offers a walkable stretch of boutiques and specialty shops. One regional favorite is Sunset Foods, a family-owned supermarket that has served the Chicago area for generations.
Once you've worked up an appetite, Chicago's culinary adventures beckon. Northbrook offers several great options, like Francesco's Hole In The Wall, an Italian restaurant with great reviews and a bistro-style setting. Di Pescara, located inside Northbrook Court, offers fresh seafood, while Prairie Grass Cafe serves locally sourced American cuisine. For a fun family-friendly dessert stop, don't miss The Sugar Hole, a Hobbit Door ice cream shop with puppets, sprinkles, and plenty of nostalgic whimsy.
Northbrook also has a vibrant art scene. In August, the annual Paint Northbrook event invites artists to grab their easels and capture the community on canvas. Live performances also bring life to the community, from local productions at the Northbrook Theatre to concerts put on by the Northbrook Symphony. Even the public library gets in on the creative spirit with rotating art exhibits, concerts, and workshops throughout the year. Northbrook offers a lot of small-town charm hidden just miles from Chicago. With its tree-lined parks, unique shops, local flavor, and an art scene for every taste, this North Shore suburb makes for the perfect escape from the bustling city.