Chicago's North Shore Gem With Expansive Parks Offers Upscale Shopping And A Vibrant Arts Scene

While lakefront landmarks, like Chicago's "Year-Round Playground" Navy Pier, might attract the most attention, the North Shore suburbs have their own kind of charm. Just 25 miles north of downtown, Northbrook is a quiet community where creative galleries, upscale shopping, and expansive parks come together. Whether you're looking for a nature walk, a family outing, or a place to recharge, this neighborhood offers a refreshing change of pace from city life.

Northbrook boasts more than 500 acres of parks. In the heart of downtown, Village Green Park is a local favorite. With a baseball diamond, soccer field, picnic areas, playgrounds, and an old-fashioned gazebo, it's a perfect spot for families and community events. For a more nature-focused escape, head to River Trail Nature Center. The wooded preserve features wildlife exhibits, hiking trails, and seasonal programs that give visitors a closer look at the native plants and animals of Northern Illinois. If you're looking to stay active, Techny Prairie Park and Fields offers everything from 2.4 miles of walking and biking paths to a fishing pond with scenic views, while Somme Prairie highlights 70 beautiful acres of prairie plants to discover. After spending some much-needed time outdoors, you can find plenty of ways to treat yourself in town with luxurious shopping and dining options.