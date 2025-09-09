Rolling Bluffs, Riverside Trails, And Quiet Coves Define This Peaceful Tennessee Lake Escape
Tennessee is a well-known place to visit whether it's for the country music and bar scene in Nashville or the forested hills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is the most visited national park in America and full of postcard-worthy views. However, if you want to get a little off-the-beaten-path and away from the crowds and busy trails, head to the Cordell Hull Lake. This man-made reservoir is maintained by a dam on the Cumberland River. Surrounded by rolling bluffs, quiet coves, and riverside trails, this is a great place to enjoy the day outside, relaxing by the water, and in the warmth of the sun.
Located only around an hour outside of downtown Nashville — a city that is home to an exact replica of the Greek Parthenon — Cordell Hull Lake is pretty easy to reach for out-of-staters who fly into the Nashville International Airport. Located a slight detour off Interstate 40, the lake can also function as a stopping point while driving between Nashville and Smoky Mountain gateway towns like Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, one of the best attractions in the Smoky Mountains that comes with a family-friendly aquarium. Once at the lake, there is so much to do and see.
How to enjoy your day at Cordell Hull Lake
One fantastic way to ensure a great time at Cordell Hull Lake is by stretching your legs and hitting the trails. By far the most popular of these is the Bearwaller Gap Hiking Trail. Spanning a length of 11.5 miles, this hike takes a little under six hours to complete. While that may seem long and the trail does include a few steep inclines, it's not very challenging. The best part? You're rewarded with stunning views of the lake throughout your walk.
When you're done with your hike, you can go for a swim. Swimming is a popular activity among visitors. Just steer clear of swimming in any area that may be accessible to boats. These include marinas, public docks, launching ramps, mooring points, and posted areas. There are three swim areas with beaches and playgrounds. If you plan to stay longer, you can even rent a boat at a local marina and get out on the water.
You can also fish on the lake. Types of fish you can catch here include spotted bass, yellow bass, redear sunfish, and bluegill, among other species. As one reviewer on Google put it, Cordell Hull Lake is "One of the nicest lakes I've been to all year. The water is clear. The fishing is good and there are zero private boat docks." This means that, while out on the water, you will have almost uninterrupted views of the shoreline and surrounding Tennessee forests.
Planning your trip and where to stay
There are two campgrounds at Cordell Hull Lake. These are Defeated Creek Campground and Salt Lick Creek Campground. The former has 155 tent and RV sites and two large day-use shelters, both of which come with electric and water hookups. The latter has 150 family sites and one large day-use shelter, also with electric hookups. Registration for camping and group picnics is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Registration takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
While the timings and reservations of campsites may seem a bit complex, spending the weekend or a few days at the lake is worth it. One Tripadvisor user stated that "Camping at the Defeated Creek campground was awesome. Such great campsites. The first loop has some sites on the water that are so spread out it feels pretty private." There are also lakefront properties available to rent on Airbnb and similar vacation rental websites.