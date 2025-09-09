Rolling Bluffs, Riverside Trails, And Quiet Coves Define This Peaceful Tennessee Lake Escape

One fantastic way to ensure a great time at Cordell Hull Lake is by stretching your legs and hitting the trails. By far the most popular of these is the Bearwaller Gap Hiking Trail. Spanning a length of 11.5 miles, this hike takes a little under six hours to complete. While that may seem long and the trail does include a few steep inclines, it's not very challenging. The best part? You're rewarded with stunning views of the lake throughout your walk.

When you're done with your hike, you can go for a swim. Swimming is a popular activity among visitors. Just steer clear of swimming in any area that may be accessible to boats. These include marinas, public docks, launching ramps, mooring points, and posted areas. There are three swim areas with beaches and playgrounds. If you plan to stay longer, you can even rent a boat at a local marina and get out on the water.

You can also fish on the lake. Types of fish you can catch here include spotted bass, yellow bass, redear sunfish, and bluegill, among other species. As one reviewer on Google put it, Cordell Hull Lake is "One of the nicest lakes I've been to all year. The water is clear. The fishing is good and there are zero private boat docks." This means that, while out on the water, you will have almost uninterrupted views of the shoreline and surrounding Tennessee forests.