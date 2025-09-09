Downtown Los Angeles Has A Vegas-Style Playground Of Restaurants, Bars, And Nightlife, All On One Floor

When you're in Los Angeles and your friend says, "Hey, let's go out tonight!" where you end up depends on the vibe you're chasing. Maybe it's the chic, walkable strip of bars and LGBTQ-friendly clubs in West Hollywood; the late-night eats and underground shows in East Hollywood; tableside BBQ and karaoke in Koreatown, one of L.A.'s trendiest neighborhoods; or, if you're really in the know, the Cahuenga Corridor, a beloved, historic stretch lined with bars, restaurants, and live music. Downtown Los Angeles, by contrast, has never quite been the go-to for nightlife, and the pandemic only heightened the lull. But now there's a bold new option right in the heart of downtown, just around the corner from Crypto.com Arena, perched on the eighth floor of the Moxy and AC Hotels –Level 8.

Level 8 describes itself as "a first-of-its-kind multidimensional showcase of culinary exploration, extravagant entertainment, and immersive discovery." It truly delivers: A multi-level, adult playground featuring eight unique bar and food concepts, sunset views, live entertainment, and surprises around every corner of its 30,000 square-foot, labyrinthine layout. Created by the Houston Brothers — the hospitality team behind Los Angeles hotspots like Good Times at Davey Wayne's, Break Room 86, and No Vacancy — each venue at Level 8 is part of a globe-trotting fantasy imagined through a fictional character: Mr. Wanderlust, a worldly raconteur. His namesake bar, one of the eight, is a hidden piano lounge and jazz club, with burlesque dancers and aerialists giving the space decadent, speakeasy-style energy.

Level 8 is pure entertainment, with something for everyone, filling a gap in downtown's nightlife scene. For those who think they need to trek to Las Vegas for an over-the-top party vibe, the fun has come home.