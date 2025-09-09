Downtown Los Angeles Has A Vegas-Style Playground Of Restaurants, Bars, And Nightlife, All On One Floor
When you're in Los Angeles and your friend says, "Hey, let's go out tonight!" where you end up depends on the vibe you're chasing. Maybe it's the chic, walkable strip of bars and LGBTQ-friendly clubs in West Hollywood; the late-night eats and underground shows in East Hollywood; tableside BBQ and karaoke in Koreatown, one of L.A.'s trendiest neighborhoods; or, if you're really in the know, the Cahuenga Corridor, a beloved, historic stretch lined with bars, restaurants, and live music. Downtown Los Angeles, by contrast, has never quite been the go-to for nightlife, and the pandemic only heightened the lull. But now there's a bold new option right in the heart of downtown, just around the corner from Crypto.com Arena, perched on the eighth floor of the Moxy and AC Hotels –Level 8.
Level 8 describes itself as "a first-of-its-kind multidimensional showcase of culinary exploration, extravagant entertainment, and immersive discovery." It truly delivers: A multi-level, adult playground featuring eight unique bar and food concepts, sunset views, live entertainment, and surprises around every corner of its 30,000 square-foot, labyrinthine layout. Created by the Houston Brothers — the hospitality team behind Los Angeles hotspots like Good Times at Davey Wayne's, Break Room 86, and No Vacancy — each venue at Level 8 is part of a globe-trotting fantasy imagined through a fictional character: Mr. Wanderlust, a worldly raconteur. His namesake bar, one of the eight, is a hidden piano lounge and jazz club, with burlesque dancers and aerialists giving the space decadent, speakeasy-style energy.
Level 8 is pure entertainment, with something for everyone, filling a gap in downtown's nightlife scene. For those who think they need to trek to Las Vegas for an over-the-top party vibe, the fun has come home.
Level 8 offers eight different bar and restaurant concepts
To get there, enter at ground level and take the elevator up, where a hostess greets you. Four of the restaurant-forward venues — Qué Bárbaro, Maison Kasai, Lucky Mizu, and Mother of Pearl — accept reservations online, which are highly recommended. Golden Hour, the rooftop pool and club, also accepts bottle service reservations and is one of the best places to begin your night. It features a pineapple-shaped carousel bar that glows gold at sunset while a DJ spins next to the pool deck. As the night deepens, the atmosphere turns dreamlike and wild. Connected to Golden Hour is Qué Bárbaro, a South American grill where thick cuts of meat roast over open flames. Nearby, The Brown Sheep taqueria slings queso birria tacos from a built-in taco truck with sweeping city views.
Inside, Maison Kasai blends French technique and Japanese teppanyaki, with roaming magicians from Hollywood's Magic Castle performing tableside tricks. Lucky Mizu serves sushi and Japanese-style shabu-shabu (sort of like hot pot meets KBBQ) in an intimate setting. Mother of Pearl, the final restaurant to open, offers stunning seafood towers, caviar, al fresco oysters, and fresh ceviche by Joshua Gil, a Michelin-starred chef.
The wildest ride just might be Sinners y Santos, a "cathedral-inspired" nightclub where you enter through a confessional. Inside, the DJ spins in front of an enormous pipe organ. In the back room, pew-filled booths surround a wrestling ring suspended above a bar. Periodically, lights flash, music explodes, and masked luchadores — Mexican-style wrestlers — tussle overhead while bottle girls whirl and pose in a theatrical showdown. "I honestly believe this does not exist anywhere else in the world," Mitchell Hochberg, one of the space's creative collaborators, told Travel + Leisure. "There's nothing like it. It's a journey."
Planning your night out at Level 8
Level 8 shares a covered, secured valet parking garage with the Moxy and AC Hotels, accessible via South Figueroa Street. Parking rates typically run about $63 per night, and Level 8 offers validation for guests — though this may not fully cover the cost, so it's worth confirming with the venue or hotel beforehand. If you're planning to enjoy Level 8's rooftop bars, lounges, and curated cocktail experiences, ridesharing services like Lyft or Uber are strongly recommended, especially given how limited parking is in downtown Los Angeles. Apps like SpotAngels, ParkMobile, and LA Express Park can help you find nearby lots with better pricing or availability, especially during peak weekend hours.
General admission to Level 8 is typically free, though some evenings feature special events, DJs, or performances that require a cover charge or RSVP. These can vary week to week, so it's a good idea to check Level 8's official website or social channels before your visit.
Level 8 enforces a smart casual dress code. On Fridays and Saturdays after 8 p.m., guests are not permitted to wear beachwear, baseball caps, athletic gear, shorts, T-shirts, sweatpants, or flip-flops. To ensure a smooth entry, aim for upscale casual attire — collared shirts, fitted pants, dresses, and stylish footwear. Also note that after 9 p.m., Level 8 is 21-plus only, while Mr. Wanderlust and Sinners y Santos are 21-plus at all times.