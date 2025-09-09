North Of San Francisco Is California's Hidden Gem With Tasty Seafood Restaurants And Rugged Coastal Views

California isn't just glitz and glamour. There is a wilder side to its iconic coastline, the further north you go. Moody marine layers, surf-battered beaches, and craggy ridges replace the sun-drenched cities and palm tree-lined promenades of the south. Even the seaside towns are more laid-back and focused on nature. Take Marshall, a quaint enclave 50 miles north of San Francisco, and part of California's awe-inspiring coastal road trip along Highway 1.

The community was named after the Marshall brothers, who built a thriving dairy industry in the 1850s. In 1907, the Pacific Coast Oyster Company put farms in Tomales Bay, creating an enduring seafood scene. Today, San Franciscans escape to Tomales Bay for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters. Marshall's clapboard clam shacks feel a world away from Malibu's million-dollar mansions, and the charming waterfront restaurants attract both locals and travelers with their fresh catch of the day.

The town is a haven for outdoors enthusiasts as it's bordered by Point Reyes National Seashore, Tomales Bay State Park, and Marconi State Historic Park. There are a plethora of activities across these three nature areas. Take your pick between hiking to windswept beaches, kayaking to remote coves, and watching elephant seals lounge on the rocks.