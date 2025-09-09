North Of San Francisco Is California's Hidden Gem With Tasty Seafood Restaurants And Rugged Coastal Views
California isn't just glitz and glamour. There is a wilder side to its iconic coastline, the further north you go. Moody marine layers, surf-battered beaches, and craggy ridges replace the sun-drenched cities and palm tree-lined promenades of the south. Even the seaside towns are more laid-back and focused on nature. Take Marshall, a quaint enclave 50 miles north of San Francisco, and part of California's awe-inspiring coastal road trip along Highway 1.
The community was named after the Marshall brothers, who built a thriving dairy industry in the 1850s. In 1907, the Pacific Coast Oyster Company put farms in Tomales Bay, creating an enduring seafood scene. Today, San Franciscans escape to Tomales Bay for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters. Marshall's clapboard clam shacks feel a world away from Malibu's million-dollar mansions, and the charming waterfront restaurants attract both locals and travelers with their fresh catch of the day.
The town is a haven for outdoors enthusiasts as it's bordered by Point Reyes National Seashore, Tomales Bay State Park, and Marconi State Historic Park. There are a plethora of activities across these three nature areas. Take your pick between hiking to windswept beaches, kayaking to remote coves, and watching elephant seals lounge on the rocks.
Eat fresh oysters by the water in Marshall, California
Seafood reigns supreme in Marshall, and they take their shellfish seriously. In fact, the ideal conditions of Tomales Bay's waters have made it the biggest oyster production area in California. Join oyster farmers at Hog Island Oyster Co. for sustainable farm tours, oyster shucking lessons, and "merroir" tastings.
For lunch, reserve a picnic table at Hog Island's Boat Oyster Bar, where you can slurp raw oysters or tuck into fresh seafood and charcuterie boards. On Thursday afternoons, you can come to shuck your own oysters. There's also a walk-up window called The Hog Shack that sells unshucked oysters, shellfish, and fin fish. Hog Island owns Tony's Seafood, which was founded in 1948 by a Croatian fisherman and passed down for three generations. This restaurant serves favorites like grilled oysters with chipotle bourbon butter or miso-nori butter.
Bring a cooler to Tomales Bay Oyster Company to shuck your own oysters, mussels, and Manila clams straight from the docks. The same family operates The Marshall Store, a tiny roadside dive 20 minutes up Highway 1. Here, oysters are prepared six ways: raw, grilled with BBQ sauce, grilled with homemade chorizo butter, smoked on a crostini with Cowgirl Creamery Fromage Blanc cheese, Rockefeller-style (with garlic butter, local Toma cheese, spinach, and breadcrumbs), or Kilpatrick-style (with garlic butter, Worcestershire sauce, bacon, and parsley). The Dungeness crab sandwich and New England clam chowder are memorable as well. For the best view, get a high-top barrel table on the back deck, overlooking the water.
Explore clifftop hiking trails around Marshall, California
Marshall has a staggering amount of green space nearby. The closest trails are at Marconi State Historic Park, only two miles south. Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi built a radio station here in 1913 to test his wireless telegraph. Now, it's home to the redesigned Lodge at Marconi, a great option for visitors looking for a beautiful place to stay just two miles from Marshall. Marconi also has a handful of walking paths through scenic meadows and sweeping bay views.
Another easy stop is Millerton Point, less than 10 minutes away. The 1.2-mile loop circles a peaceful beach and overlooks the oyster farms. Millerton Point is part of the 2,000-acre Tomales Bay State Park, which stretches across both sides of the bay. On the peninsula, the 1.6-mile Indian Beach Nature Trail passes by towering oak trees and replicas of Miwok structures to a secluded inlet. Or, take the 2.7-mile Johnstone and Jepson Loop, which leads to Heart's Desire Beach and the quieter Pebble Beach. You can also explore Tomales Bay by renting a boat from Blue Waters Kayaking or taking a guided paddle tour.
The most popular destination is the 71,000-acre Point Reyes National Seashore, a pristine coast with uncrowded beaches and lagoons, just a 20-minute drive from Marshall. Hike the rugged 9.5-mile Tomales Point Trail for Tule elk sightings and bird's-eye Pacific Ocean views, or head to Point Reyes Lighthouse, built in 1870. Chimney Rock is a less-crowded trail on a steep precipice. Elephant seals frequent its shores, and gray whales migrate through Drakes Bay in the spring. If all of this adventure calls to you, book a flight into either San Francisco International Airport or Oakland International Airport, both of which sit about 65 miles away. Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport is closer at 38 miles, but is likely to have limited flights.