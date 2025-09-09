Maine's 'Gateway To The Schoodic Peninsula' Is A Small Town With Unique Stone Art And Scenic Trails

This waterfront town is a charmer. With unique stone art, ocean views, and scenic trails, this small spot in Maine may not be on your radar yet, but it's a great gateway to the natural beauty of the Schoodic Peninsula. Slightly northeast of Bar Harbor, one of America's most affordable vacation destinations, and a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster, Sullivan belongs on your next New England trip.

Sullivan, Maine, was first incorporated in 1789, named after early settler Daniel Sullivan. The town has mostly been known for its fishing and granite industries. But, like many waterfront Maine towns, it has unique art and shops, and beautiful scenery. Today, there's a waterfront area where you can wander around the docks, a granite garden gallery and sculpture studio, as well as plenty of scenic hiking opportunities. While Bar Harbor is probably the most visited town north of Portland, be sure to stop into its sleepier companion the next time you find yourself in central Maine. Mixing up your travel schedule is also an easy way to avoid the crowds at Acadia National Park.

The town gets its informal motto, "Gateway to the Schoodic Peninsula," as it's only about 13 miles from this small, remote section of Acadia National Park. The town lies at the beginning of a section of U.S. Highway 1 designated as the Schoodic National Scenic Byway. From the town, it's only a 30-minute drive south to the southernmost tip, Schoodic Point. This section of rocky coastline is a great scenic spot to take in the sunrise or sunset without fighting the line of cars heading to Mount Desert Island.