Maine's 'Gateway To The Schoodic Peninsula' Is A Small Town With Unique Stone Art And Scenic Trails
This waterfront town is a charmer. With unique stone art, ocean views, and scenic trails, this small spot in Maine may not be on your radar yet, but it's a great gateway to the natural beauty of the Schoodic Peninsula. Slightly northeast of Bar Harbor, one of America's most affordable vacation destinations, and a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster, Sullivan belongs on your next New England trip.
Sullivan, Maine, was first incorporated in 1789, named after early settler Daniel Sullivan. The town has mostly been known for its fishing and granite industries. But, like many waterfront Maine towns, it has unique art and shops, and beautiful scenery. Today, there's a waterfront area where you can wander around the docks, a granite garden gallery and sculpture studio, as well as plenty of scenic hiking opportunities. While Bar Harbor is probably the most visited town north of Portland, be sure to stop into its sleepier companion the next time you find yourself in central Maine. Mixing up your travel schedule is also an easy way to avoid the crowds at Acadia National Park.
The town gets its informal motto, "Gateway to the Schoodic Peninsula," as it's only about 13 miles from this small, remote section of Acadia National Park. The town lies at the beginning of a section of U.S. Highway 1 designated as the Schoodic National Scenic Byway. From the town, it's only a 30-minute drive south to the southernmost tip, Schoodic Point. This section of rocky coastline is a great scenic spot to take in the sunrise or sunset without fighting the line of cars heading to Mount Desert Island.
Sullivan's stone art and sculpture scene
Since its founding, the town of Sullivan has produced granite. Aside from being good business for the area, the abundance of natural raw materials gave rise to an interesting stone art and sculpture scene. Today, in town, you can visit the Granite Garden Gallery. Located in a granite quarry in Sullivan, the artwork on display is made from the granite onsite. The gallery was founded by artist Obadiah Bourne Buell, who has said of the site, "Recycling what these men left behind is my life's work!" He has overseen the Granite Garden Gallery since 2003.
The gallery sells art and craft work ranging from sculptures to jewelry and accessories, kitchenware, lamps, home decor, and garden pieces. The sculptures at the Obadiah Buell Sculpture Studio are on display outside, in the area's natural, scenic environment. In front of the mountains and trees, large granite pieces rise from the earth in a quiet garden perfect for stretching your legs.
Even if you're not looking for a piece for your garden, it's a great place to walk and enjoy the gallery. Guests are welcome to come explore the quarry, a scenic, quiet space of its own filled with water features and art.
Convenient to Acadia and many other trails
No town in Maine is far from beautiful hiking, and Sullivan also has a fair number of scenic trails. Long Ledges Preserve is protected the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, which helps maintain the 318 acres of forestland and trails in its boundaries. There are also ponds and a historic granite quarry. The 4-mile-long network of different trails is open to the public. Long Ledges' trails connect up to Baker Hill Preserve and Schoodic Bog, where there are even more miles of hiking paths, and are considered to be moderately difficult.
Between Sullivan and the nearby Winter Harbor, another artsy and cozy town near Acadia, there are even more trails. For your own mountain top views without the crowds, summit Schoodic Mountain via the 2.5-mile loop trail. There's even a lakeside beach along the way. Nearby Black and Caribou Mountains also offer some moderate hikes with spectacular scenery. Or, for an easy seaside stroll, head to the Flanders Bay Trail at Taft Point Preserve.
Of course, part of the appeal of Sullivan is its proximity to Mount Desert Island and the main parts of Acadia, around a 45-minute drive from town. The entrance fee to the park is $35 per car (or $20 per person if you're coming in on a bike or on foot). There are many hikes with varying difficulties in the park, including on pavement, through the forest, on rocks, and on the area's famous carriage roads — some of Acadia's most scenic, car-free, and bike-friendly paths. Cars can also go to the top of Cadillac Mountain with a reservation for a full birds-eye view of the park.