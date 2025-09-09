Maryland's 'Gateway To The Mountains' Is Surrounded By Scenic Trails And A Hidden Historic Distillery
Maryland might not be known for its dramatic mountain hikes, but the Old Line State is surprisingly rocky. In the north of the state, the land rises to the Catoctin Mountains; just over the border in Pennsylvania, the mountains are tall enough to house several ski resorts. That rise, though, begins at Thurmont, Maryland's "Gateway to the Mountains."
It's hard to beat the combination of national history and natural beauty in and around Thurmont, a small town located just 20 minutes from Maryland's hip and historic city Frederick. For outdoors adventurers, there's the hiking, camping, and mountain views at nearby Catoctin State Park, as well as the lake and river recreation at Cunningham Falls State Park. History buffs can find everything from an old Catoctin furnace town to a tour of local whiskey stills that date back to the 1700s. And for civil war buffs specifically, Thurmont is less than 45 minutes from Antietam Battlefield, location of the bloodiest battle in American history, and 20 minutes from the bloody Civil War site of Gettysburg.
Today Thurmont is all about celebrating the outdoors. Check out the Catoctin Colorfest in October when those autumn colors really pop, or the Fallfest at Catoctin Furnace. Or for your own private celebration of nature, drive around Thurmont and Frederick County savoring the covered bridges and rolling forests that cover this beautiful part of Maryland.
Thurmont's rich history complements its immense beauty
Thurmont, Maryland, celebrates the role it played in America's story, from colonial times to today. In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established presidential retreat Camp David in Thurmont, and it's a favorite vacation spot for commanders in chief to this day. The brick buildings and small shops lining Thurmont's Main Street also gained it a National Main Street designation through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The nearby Catoctin Furnace is literally as old as our nation, founded in 1776 after ore was found in the local mountains. It churned out, among other things, cannonballs (during the Revolutionary War) and later the "Catoctin Stove," which was based on the design of the "Franklin Stove" invented by Ben Franklin. The Museum of the Ironworker in Thurmont explores the history of the people who worked there, most notably reconstructing the faces of two slaves from remains found in the cemetery nearby.
After exploring such sobering parts of our nation's history, it may be time for a drink. The Springfield Winery Distillery Brewery makes several types of alcohol in a historic event setting. Springfield Manor, an old stone Georgian estate that has stood since 1765, is home to the Winery Distillery Brewery. This drinking establishment makes and serves some of the area's finest wines, whiskeys, and beers. The manor hosts events, regular themed nights, and its own Lavender Festival every June, and you could even grab one of the sumptuous rooms in the manor to spend a night like an 18th-century lord or lady. The history of booze in the area goes back to the many undocumented stills, which you can even explore on the Blue Blazes Whiskey Still Trail, a 0.6-mile woodland walk to an old whiskey still that blend the natural beauty of the area with its colorful history.
Playing in the woods at the 'Gateway to the Mountains'
Northwestern Maryland is full of lush woodlands and rocky outcroppings rising to some of the mid-Atlantic's tallest mountains, and that starts at Thurmont. Originally known as Mechanicsburg, the town adopted the German-French hybrid name "Thurmont" in 1894, which roughly translates to "Gateway to the Mountains." An hourlong drive from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and about the same distance from downtown Baltimore itself, it feels a world away from the urban culture of Charm City.
If you want to rough it in nature rather than pay for a hotel, camping opportunities abound in Thurmont. If you want to set up your tent near water, reserve a spot at Cunningham Falls State Park. Its location on Big Hunting Creek provides a great opportunity for fly fishing, river floating, or even just skipping rocks. Hunting Creek Lake has its own beach that in the summer is bustling with people of all ages jumping into the refreshing water to escape the heat. You could also take a short hike on the Cunningham Falls Trail to its eponymous landmark, Maryland's largest cascading waterfall.
If trails and mountains are more your speed, set up your tent at Catoctin Mountain Park. You can take your pick of trails running to plenty of rocky ridges and peaks. Chimney Rock is one of Maryland's most famous rock formations, while the Blue Ridge Summit Overlook is a quick and easy hike to a jaw-dropping vista. Of course, if you want to look back at the town of Thurmont, the aptly named Thurmont Vista is the spot. A fall stroll to catch views of all the autumn colors covering the rolling hills and ridges will ensure you won't forget Maryland's Gateway to the Mountains.