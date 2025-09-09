Maryland's 'Gateway To The Mountains' Is Surrounded By Scenic Trails And A Hidden Historic Distillery

Maryland might not be known for its dramatic mountain hikes, but the Old Line State is surprisingly rocky. In the north of the state, the land rises to the Catoctin Mountains; just over the border in Pennsylvania, the mountains are tall enough to house several ski resorts. That rise, though, begins at Thurmont, Maryland's "Gateway to the Mountains."

It's hard to beat the combination of national history and natural beauty in and around Thurmont, a small town located just 20 minutes from Maryland's hip and historic city Frederick. For outdoors adventurers, there's the hiking, camping, and mountain views at nearby Catoctin State Park, as well as the lake and river recreation at Cunningham Falls State Park. History buffs can find everything from an old Catoctin furnace town to a tour of local whiskey stills that date back to the 1700s. And for civil war buffs specifically, Thurmont is less than 45 minutes from Antietam Battlefield, location of the bloodiest battle in American history, and 20 minutes from the bloody Civil War site of Gettysburg.

Today Thurmont is all about celebrating the outdoors. Check out the Catoctin Colorfest in October when those autumn colors really pop, or the Fallfest at Catoctin Furnace. Or for your own private celebration of nature, drive around Thurmont and Frederick County savoring the covered bridges and rolling forests that cover this beautiful part of Maryland.