Nestled Outside Houston Lies One Of Texas' Safest Cities, With A Charming Downtown And Top-Notch Restaurants

If you're looking to get into the Texas spirit by taking a vacation to the Lone Star State, it can be somewhat overwhelming to pick a particular city. Do you venture toward the Gulf Coast and experience beachside cities like Galveston? Or is it better to hit one of the major metro areas like Dallas or Houston? If you opt for the latter, staying in central Houston might be a bit too crowded and pricey. Instead, head a little further west to one of the safest cities in the state, Fulshear, Texas.

Fulshear is located just west of Katy, an ideal weekend destination for festivals and outdoor adventure, and north of one of Houston's best-connected suburbs for family fun and luxury living, Sugar Land. By adding Fulshear to this list, it's clear that the areas surrounding Houston are having a bit of a moment, making them ideal destinations for all kinds of travelers.

In this case, Fulshear is worth visiting because of its quaint and charming downtown, as well as its impeccable dining options. Plus, since it's on the outskirts of Houston's metropolitan area, you're close enough to the big city without having to fight for parking spaces and elbow room as you walk around. So, yes, go ahead and add Fulshear to your Texas itinerary.