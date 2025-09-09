Nestled Outside Houston Lies One Of Texas' Safest Cities, With A Charming Downtown And Top-Notch Restaurants
If you're looking to get into the Texas spirit by taking a vacation to the Lone Star State, it can be somewhat overwhelming to pick a particular city. Do you venture toward the Gulf Coast and experience beachside cities like Galveston? Or is it better to hit one of the major metro areas like Dallas or Houston? If you opt for the latter, staying in central Houston might be a bit too crowded and pricey. Instead, head a little further west to one of the safest cities in the state, Fulshear, Texas.
Fulshear is located just west of Katy, an ideal weekend destination for festivals and outdoor adventure, and north of one of Houston's best-connected suburbs for family fun and luxury living, Sugar Land. By adding Fulshear to this list, it's clear that the areas surrounding Houston are having a bit of a moment, making them ideal destinations for all kinds of travelers.
In this case, Fulshear is worth visiting because of its quaint and charming downtown, as well as its impeccable dining options. Plus, since it's on the outskirts of Houston's metropolitan area, you're close enough to the big city without having to fight for parking spaces and elbow room as you walk around. So, yes, go ahead and add Fulshear to your Texas itinerary.
Getting to know one of Texas' safest cities
One of the most remarkable aspects of Fulshear is its recent rapid population growth. The city's origins date back to the mid-1800s, when the town was little more than a stop on the railroad. For much of Fulshear's history, the population was less than 300 people. In fact, as recently as 2000, only 700(ish) people called the city home. According to the city's website, over 42,000 people now live within its borders. And yet, it's still ranked as the third-safest city in the entire state, with a violent crime rate of just 0.2 and a property crime rate of 4.0 per 1,000 residents.
Such a massive influx of people has turned what was once a rural village into a bustling, modern city. The crown jewel of Fulshear is its downtown district, which has a mix of shopping, dining, and history. As with everything else in Texas, though, Fulshear's downtown is pretty spread out, so you'll likely need a car to explore the wide streets and sprawling infrastructure. Thankfully, though, most of the shops and restaurants are within a two-block radius, so you can still get your steps in. To learn about the area's history, check out the Viola Heritage House Museum at the north end of the district.
Dining in Fulshear is just as extravagant as anything you'd find in the big city, with a diverse selection of restaurants and cafes. For fresh Gulf Coast seafood, try Pier 36 Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar. If you're hankering for Tex-Mex cuisine, Victor's Mexican Grille has you covered. For Texas-sized steaks, Saltgrass Steakhouse is a prime choice. Further north, you can get incredible barbecue at Dozier's BBQ and Meat Market. Outside of downtown, you can take a culinary tour of the world, sampling sushi, Mediterranean food, or Chinese dishes. There's even Orleans Seafood Kitchen, with NOLA-style cuisine on the eastern edge of town.
How to incorporate Fulshear into your next Texas vacation
Downtown Fulshear is the best place to begin your journey and grab a bite to eat, but there are two other areas that are more than accommodating for travelers. First, there's a shopping and dining area in front of the largest residential community in the city, Cross Creek West. Here, you can also find several parks and lakeside spots to relax within the community.
The next area of Fulshear to explore is on the eastern side of town, where FM 1463 and FM 1093 intersect. This section also has a variety of shops and restaurants, including several mouthwatering burger joints, such as the flagship store of JLB Eatery.
One reason for Fulshear's meteoric population rise is that it's close to Houston and right off 1093. So, to reach this up-and-coming city, you just have to fly into one of the cleanest airports in the United States and drive about an hour southwest. Oddly enough, though, Fulshear doesn't have any chain hotels or resorts yet, although you can find some nearby vacation home rentals. For overnight stays, you might have to head north to I-10, as there are tons of hotel options along the interstate.