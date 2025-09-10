Escape Detroit's Bustle For A Michigan Suburb Of Luxury Shopping, Restaurants, And Scenic Outdoor Recreation
From one of the world's tallest brick buildings to the hip cafes and rooftop bars of the Corktown neighborhood, Detroit is full of vibrant attractions. But if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, there's a nearby suburb full of scenic outdoor recreation, shops, and restaurants. Located just 20 minutes north of Detroit, this central hub is the affluent suburb of Troy, Michigan.
If you're seeking suburban charm, there's plenty of it in Troy. The city has been called one of the best suburbs in Michigan for its many attractions, including over 400 acres of parkland, two popular shopping malls, a variety of restaurants, and a historic village. With a population of about 87,000, Troy is a growing city yet still a fraction of the size of Detroit. The closest airport is Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), about 40 miles away. While the majority of people get around Troy by car, there is a local bus service called SMART, or the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation.
Things to do in Troy, Michigan
Troy is home to two shopping malls: the Somerset Collection, containing over 180 shops and restaurants across three floors, and the smaller Oakland Mall. The Somerset Collection is the most popular destination in Troy on Tripadvisor. Its flagship stores include Nordstrom, Marshall Fields, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue. You'll find high-end designer stores like Balenciaga and Dior, as well as popular brands like Gap and Urban Outfitters. Oakland Mall's stores include popular brands like H&M, JCPenney, and Victoria's Secret. Another one of Troy's top tourist destinations is the Troy Historic Village, a living history museum that's dedicated to the city's early days in the 19th and early 20th centuries. This two-acre area includes a one-room schoolhouse, a log cabin, and a general store.
Locally, Troy is known for its varied dining options, from high-end restaurants to hole-in-the-wall spots. The suburb's most popular restaurants include the steakhouse Capital Grille, seafood restaurant Ocean Prime, wine bar and restaurant Seasons 52, and Maggiano's Little Italy. Luckily, Troy also offers cuisine from around the world if you're in the mood for something more international. Enjoy shawarma at Lebanese Grill Troy, sample pierogies at Lukich Family Restaurant, have biryani at Ashoka Indian Cuisine, slurp some ramen at Shiromaru, snack on pupusas at El Guanaco, or eat your fill of Cantonese BBQ ribs at Mon Jin Lau. Of course, you can't leave Michigan without trying the award-winning Detroit-style pizza at Shield's!
Outdoor adventures in Troy, Michigan
It's easy to get outside in Troy with dozens of parks to choose from, offering everything from baseball fields to tennis, pickleball, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Playgrounds and miles of walking paths are the cherry on top. A few of the parks offer shore fishing, and Stine Community Park's rink welcomes roller skaters in warm months, and ice skaters in colder months. The Troy Family Aquatic Center is the city's seasonal outdoor community pool and is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.
You can enjoy the outdoors in a different way at Lloyd A. Stage Nature Center and Troy Farm, both on the same 100-acre parcel. Enjoy the wildlife viewing area and Raptor House, go birding on two miles of trails, or visit two historical barns. Troy is also home to three golf courses. Sylvan Glen Golf Course is the most popular, serving more than 50,000 patrons each year. There's also Sanctuary Lake Golf Course, with a unique par-71 links-style setting, and the 9-hole Somerset Golf Club, a semi-private golf course that's open to the public. If you want to keep exploring Detroit's suburbs, Rochester's walkable downtown that blends historic charm with a fresh edge of boutiques, eateries, and culture is a great option.