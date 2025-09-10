Escape Detroit's Bustle For A Michigan Suburb Of Luxury Shopping, Restaurants, And Scenic Outdoor Recreation

From one of the world's tallest brick buildings to the hip cafes and rooftop bars of the Corktown neighborhood, Detroit is full of vibrant attractions. But if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, there's a nearby suburb full of scenic outdoor recreation, shops, and restaurants. Located just 20 minutes north of Detroit, this central hub is the affluent suburb of Troy, Michigan.

If you're seeking suburban charm, there's plenty of it in Troy. The city has been called one of the best suburbs in Michigan for its many attractions, including over 400 acres of parkland, two popular shopping malls, a variety of restaurants, and a historic village. With a population of about 87,000, Troy is a growing city yet still a fraction of the size of Detroit. The closest airport is Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), about 40 miles away. While the majority of people get around Troy by car, there is a local bus service called SMART, or the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation.