One Of The Best Retirement Destinations In Kansas Is A Friendly Little City With Small-Town Artsy Charm

Kansas State has grown into a surprisingly popular retirement destination, with places like Lawrence ranked as the best city for retirees by Forbes. However, a couple of hours west of there is a city bursting with cultural sophistication balanced with small-town charm. McPherson is conveniently located an hour's drive north of Wichita and three hours southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, making it easily accessible for visiting family or traveling farther afield.

Founded in 1872 and named for Union Civil War General James Birdseye McPherson, the city has preserved its heritage through restored landmarks like the Victorian-style Opera House and quaint main street. It also hosts a number of year-round community events such as Lunch on the Plaza every Friday during summer, Ladies Night Out, Holiday Movies and Cookies with Santa, and the All Schools Day festival held annually since 1914. But aside from the community spirit, McPherson's cost of living is why so many consider it an ideal option when retiring.

Across the U.S., retirement communities are expanding rapidly as the population ages. It's estimated that one in five Americans will be over the age of 65 by 2030. As a result, affordable, well-serviced towns are in high demand. McPherson consistently earns recognition for its affordable cost of living, accessible healthcare, and community activities. Retirees here enjoy peaceful surroundings while staying engaged in local arts, history, and outdoor recreation.