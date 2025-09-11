One Of The Best Retirement Destinations In Kansas Is A Friendly Little City With Small-Town Artsy Charm
Kansas State has grown into a surprisingly popular retirement destination, with places like Lawrence ranked as the best city for retirees by Forbes. However, a couple of hours west of there is a city bursting with cultural sophistication balanced with small-town charm. McPherson is conveniently located an hour's drive north of Wichita and three hours southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, making it easily accessible for visiting family or traveling farther afield.
Founded in 1872 and named for Union Civil War General James Birdseye McPherson, the city has preserved its heritage through restored landmarks like the Victorian-style Opera House and quaint main street. It also hosts a number of year-round community events such as Lunch on the Plaza every Friday during summer, Ladies Night Out, Holiday Movies and Cookies with Santa, and the All Schools Day festival held annually since 1914. But aside from the community spirit, McPherson's cost of living is why so many consider it an ideal option when retiring.
Across the U.S., retirement communities are expanding rapidly as the population ages. It's estimated that one in five Americans will be over the age of 65 by 2030. As a result, affordable, well-serviced towns are in high demand. McPherson consistently earns recognition for its affordable cost of living, accessible healthcare, and community activities. Retirees here enjoy peaceful surroundings while staying engaged in local arts, history, and outdoor recreation.
Why McPherson is one of the best places to retire in Kansas
Retiring wealthy in America's top retirement destinations is not an option for the majority of the population. Compared with larger cities, McPherson offers a lower cost of living with median home prices of around $267,000 in 2025. The community provides a range of housing options, from affordable single-family homes to retirement communities like The Cedars and Brookdale Senior Living, which offer independent living, assisted care, and wellness programs. Kansas also provides certain senior-friendly tax benefits, including homestead property tax refunds and exemptions on Social Security income tax for retirees.
But affordability alone doesn't make a place livable. Access to reliable healthcare and safety are equally important to seniors. McPherson Center for Health and nearby clinics deliver quality medical services, while the city's low crime rates and community-minded policing enhance peace of mind for residents. Lifestyle is another major consideration for retirees, and McPherson truly delivers. The city's compact, walkable downtown feels more like a classic small town than a sprawling metropolitan area. Cafés, shops, and galleries line Main Street, and getting around the city is relatively easy by foot or bike, thanks to its wide residential streets and accessible walking trails. For those seeking part-time work or volunteer opportunities, the city hires dog walkers, animal shelter attendants, community board members, hospice volunteers, Opera House helpers, and food drive organizers.
Of course, climate often plays a large role in retirement decisions, too. While many retirees flock to Florida for its warm, sub-tropical climate and shorter winters, McPherson's climate is more refreshing, offering the balance of four distinct seasons.
Things to do in McPherson
The McPherson Water Park is a summertime favorite among locals, with slides, lazy rivers, and lap pools for both fitness and leisure. Don't miss live performances at the McPherson Opera House, a beautifully restored venue dating back to 1888, or explore heritage sites like the McPherson County Courthouse, a striking 19th-century Romanesque building. The McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation is an incredible attraction where residents can experience world-class exhibits without leaving town — from prehistoric fossils found in the Sunflower State to Civil War artifacts, sports relics, and Native American education.
McPherson's library and community building are popular spots for new residents to mingle and engage with neighbors, while The Clayworks and One Door North art galleries showcase artwork created by locals living with disabilities. For outdoor lovers, the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in nearby Hesston features Kansas' native plants and walking trails. Active retirees won't be able to get enough of McPherson's pickleball scene. The local YMCA offers two courts for members and amenities like restrooms and water access. For an activity less strenuous, Turkey Creek Golf Course is an 18-hole course 2 miles outside of downtown.
Other fun hotspots are just a stone's throw away from McPherson. A 20-minute drive from the city will bring you to Lindsborg a.k.a. "Little Sweden USA," known for its cute inns, folk art, Dala horses, and year-round festivals. Farther outside McPherson by only an hour is the state's most populated city, Wichita, where retirees can find an incredible food and drink scene, Sedgwick County Zoo, ample museums, sporting events, attractions, and more. Additionally, only 20 minutes south of Wichita lies the "Peach Capital of Kansas" brimming with fruit, local shopping, and lots of family fun.