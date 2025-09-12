Oregon's Once-Thriving Resort 'Town That Fell Into The Sea' Is Now A Hauntingly Quiet Coastal Gem

The Oregon coast is known for its rugged beauty with places like the Devils Punchbowl, a mesmerizing natural wonder right off of Highway 101, and Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach, which you might recognize from the film, "The Goonies." It's such a wild place that sometimes, even with the best of intentions, an entire city could possibly fall into the sea. Such is the case with Bayocean on Tillamook Bay. It was, for a short time, to be the "Queen of Oregon Resorts," but it turned into "the town that fell into the sea," per the Oregon Encyclopedia. But all was not lost, you can still visit and explore the dunes and forests of this Oregon coast treasure.

It was in the early 1900s that Thomas B. Potter and his son Thomas I. Potter decided to promote and develop the 4-mile long spit along the western edge of the bay and next to the ocean into a vacation getaway, inspired by Atlantic City, the New Jersey seaside resort town. It was such a beautiful place, and the Potter father and son team billed it as, among other things, "the playground of millionaires," via the Oregon Encyclopedia.

More than 1,600 lots were sold for homes and development by 1914, and 2,000 people lived there. Along with admiring the incredible views, residents had plenty to do. There was a movie theater, dance hall, hotel, bowling alley, and more. However, you could only get to Bayocean via boat at that time, and it could be a bumpy and sometimes delayed journey. So, a jetty was built with the goal making it easier for boats. But it was that same jetty that caused the literal downfall of the city.