On Florida's Emerald Coast, Seaside is so picturesque with its sugar-white beaches that it looks like it's straight out of a postcard. The village is filled with candy-colored cottages, breezy bike lanes, sandy sidewalks, and chic coastal shops. The reason why it's this idyllic is because it was built that way; as the first town designed in the New Urbanism movement, Seaside is characterized by sustainable, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods with mixed-use spaces and tranquil plazas. It's so charming, it was even chosen as the Mayberry-like backdrop for "The Truman Show," and real buildings used on the movie set (like the quaint post office) are still popular photo ops.

Seaside is one of a string of adorable coastal towns along Scenic Highway 30A, a picturesque route lining the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). While it's worth exploring neighboring Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach, and Grayton Beach, Seaside has its own unique personality. It stands out for its cute main square surrounded by boutiques, galleries, and food trucks in retro Airstream trailers. Plus, the beaches are less crowded than Panama City, despite being only half an hour away. Seaside is also not the place for spring break parties. It's a wholesome vacation destination for families — whose kids can safely run around or bike by themselves — or for people wanting a laid-back, barefoot vibe.