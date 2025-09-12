Situated On Florida's Gulf Coast Is A Walkable Resort Town With White Sand Beaches, Shops, And Artistic Streets
On Florida's Emerald Coast, Seaside is so picturesque with its sugar-white beaches that it looks like it's straight out of a postcard. The village is filled with candy-colored cottages, breezy bike lanes, sandy sidewalks, and chic coastal shops. The reason why it's this idyllic is because it was built that way; as the first town designed in the New Urbanism movement, Seaside is characterized by sustainable, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods with mixed-use spaces and tranquil plazas. It's so charming, it was even chosen as the Mayberry-like backdrop for "The Truman Show," and real buildings used on the movie set (like the quaint post office) are still popular photo ops.
Seaside is one of a string of adorable coastal towns along Scenic Highway 30A, a picturesque route lining the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). While it's worth exploring neighboring Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach, and Grayton Beach, Seaside has its own unique personality. It stands out for its cute main square surrounded by boutiques, galleries, and food trucks in retro Airstream trailers. Plus, the beaches are less crowded than Panama City, despite being only half an hour away. Seaside is also not the place for spring break parties. It's a wholesome vacation destination for families — whose kids can safely run around or bike by themselves — or for people wanting a laid-back, barefoot vibe.
Explore the galleries and shops in Seaside
Seaside is super compact, making it easy to window shop. Most of the stores circle the green town square, with its amphitheater and farmers' market selling fresh produce and artisanal goods on Saturdays. The community also hosts various events, like morning yoga, outdoor concerts, and movie nights
When you're looking for nice resort wear, check out the preppy, colorful dresses at Cabana, the nautical-inspired clothes at The SEASIDE Style, the classy labels at Whitewash Boutique, and the upscale swimsuits at Ophelia. Need some shade? Browse the straw hats or customize your own ball cap at Headley Hat Co. For home goods, bath products, and unique souvenirs, stop at The Art of Simple. You can even find your next beach read at Sundog Books or pick up a vinyl at Central Square Records upstairs.
Route 30A is home to many artists, and that creative spirit is visible in Seaside. Anne Hunter Galleries and Cara Roy Artworks feature lovely paintings for perusal. But, there's nothing better than stumbling upon a hidden gem — and An Apartment in Paris is the perfect example. Tucked away on a leafy side street, this boutique is filled with French cookbooks, fragrances, and decor.
Discover Seaside's beautiful beach and restaurants
The Florida Panhandle has some of the best white sand beaches in America, thanks to its calm, crystal-clear water and powdery sand. Seaside's beach is open to the public, unlike most private stretches along 30A. The beach attendants have chairs and umbrellas, stand-up paddle boards, sea kayaks, and boogie boards for rent. You're even allowed to build a beach bonfire at night, as long as you have a permit or have Shoreline Beach Services do it for you.
If you prefer land over sea, rent a cruiser bike and cycle down the 18-mile Timpoochee Trail, or take a walking tour, hearing stories from architects and town planners on the Seaside Institute's free audio guide. When hunger strikes, there are three favorite spots that should be on your list. For breakfast, the Great Southern Café has hearty, down-home dishes like fried green tomato Benedict with crab cake and Gouda grits. Around lunch, take your pick between the Airstream food trucks serving gyros, grilled cheese sandwiches, barbecue, and more. One can't-miss waterfront restaurant is Bud and Alley's, where locals have watched the sunset from the rooftop for nearly 40 years. You'll know it's time when you hear the 19th-century cast-iron bell ringing.
The closest airports are Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) in Panama City, 35 miles east, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS), 40 miles west. You'll need a car to reach Seaside, but parking is limited, and everybody walks, bikes, or drives golf carts to get around.