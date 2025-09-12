This Little-Known College City Is A Scenic Michigan Gem With Walking Trails And Charming Green Spaces

Michigan is full of charming college communities, from the artsy university city of Ann Arbor to the "small town feel with big city amenities" of Mount Pleasant. One often-overlooked college town is Albion, Michigan, a small city of around 7,000 in the southern portion of the state and home to Albion College. Around 1,300 students attend Albion College, a private liberal arts school that was founded as a Methodist seminary in 1835. Today, popular majors include biology and general biological sciences, exercise science, kinesiology, research psychology, and communication. Along with the Albion College campus, Albion is home to a historic downtown with 19th-century buildings, as well as many local parks with walking trails and charming green spaces.

Albion is located about 55 miles west of Ann Arbor and 45 miles east of Kalamazoo. The nearest airport is the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, although most visitors will likely be coming from the larger Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, a little over an hour away by car.