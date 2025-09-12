Why A Hotel's Check-In And Check-Out Time Can Be A Huge Red Flag

There are many things a hotel can do that could potentially be classified as red flags: certain items not being cleaned (like hotel room phones), AC temperatures you can't control, sneaky resort fees, and don't even get us started on mini bar prices. But have you ever thought about what the check-in and check-out times say about the place you're staying?

Most guests accept these mildly inconvenient times as rules without question. It's just how hotels work, right? Not necessarily. In fact, extreme check-in and check-out times are something worth paying attention to, especially before you commit to a booking. If a hotel asks you to check out at 10 a.m. but won't let you check in until 4 p.m. or even later, that's not just inconvenient — it's potentially revealing of the hotel's values and practices. What exactly are they doing with your room for six hours? It shouldn't take that long to clean or reset it for the next guest, especially at larger properties with full-time housekeeping staff.

Okay, maybe it doesn't automatically make it a bad hotel, but it's definitely frustrating. At the very least, if your room isn't ready, the hotel should have an alternative place to store your luggage for free and take some time to relax, especially if you've had a long travel day. Thankfully, these days most hotels will, and the better ones will even notify you if your room becomes available early. It's small gestures like these that make guest-first hotels stand out.