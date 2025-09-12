Why A Hotel's Check-In And Check-Out Time Can Be A Huge Red Flag
There are many things a hotel can do that could potentially be classified as red flags: certain items not being cleaned (like hotel room phones), AC temperatures you can't control, sneaky resort fees, and don't even get us started on mini bar prices. But have you ever thought about what the check-in and check-out times say about the place you're staying?
Most guests accept these mildly inconvenient times as rules without question. It's just how hotels work, right? Not necessarily. In fact, extreme check-in and check-out times are something worth paying attention to, especially before you commit to a booking. If a hotel asks you to check out at 10 a.m. but won't let you check in until 4 p.m. or even later, that's not just inconvenient — it's potentially revealing of the hotel's values and practices. What exactly are they doing with your room for six hours? It shouldn't take that long to clean or reset it for the next guest, especially at larger properties with full-time housekeeping staff.
Okay, maybe it doesn't automatically make it a bad hotel, but it's definitely frustrating. At the very least, if your room isn't ready, the hotel should have an alternative place to store your luggage for free and take some time to relax, especially if you've had a long travel day. Thankfully, these days most hotels will, and the better ones will even notify you if your room becomes available early. It's small gestures like these that make guest-first hotels stand out.
The truth behind strict hotel check-in and check-out policies
If it's something that frustrates you, you're not alone. A quick internet search will bring up Reddit threads, forums, and all kinds of articles lamenting the late check-in and early check-out practice. The general consensus is that hotels need the time to clean, run laundry machines, and do all the other things you'd expect. Which, to be fair, is important for hygiene and safety.
But the ones that have more extreme check-in times outside the typical 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. rule often raise extra suspicion. And some hotels will even charge extra for early check-ins or late check-outs, another thing that warrants a red flag for many frustrated travelers. Want to stay an hour past 11 a.m.? That'll be $30 (or more). In fact, an investigation by Which? revealed that most hotels are doing this now, and have opted to keep late check-in times that were originally brought in to help meet COVID-19 cleaning standards. And while it's fair for hotels to have certain policies, guest-friendly ones usually show more flexibility.
If you want a late check-out, always try to ask at least 24 hours in advance. But do take note of how the staff responds. Are they accommodating, or is it an additional cost? That alone can tell you a lot about where you might be staying. When booking your next accommodation, take a closer look at the fine print (and this guide to hotel hacks and perks). It's not just about amenities — those check-in and check-out times might be telling you everything you need to know.