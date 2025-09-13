Tennessee's Recently Updated City Is An Underrated Getaway With A Revitalized Downtown And Unique Attractions

If you've two-stepped to country music in Nashville, Tennessee, hummed along with the blues in Memphis, and wandered in search of the next honky-tonk, northwest Tennessee's Union City and its quaint downtown may be your next stop. The city is on the verge of growth, with new businesses, a beautified downtown, and an annual, six-week music festival featuring performances ranging from country rock to soul. Union City is about two hours north of Memphis or three hours from Nashville by car. Historically a hub for transit, Union City was named in 1852 for its location at the junction, or "union" of two railroads: The Nashville and Northwestern Railroad and the Mobile and Ohio Railroad. Today, it hopes to become a larger gateway with the future completion of Interstate 69, a nationwide project connecting Michigan to Texas through states including Tennessee.

At the heart of the town is Main Street Union City, a nonprofit with a community board of directors championing economic revitalization. In 2023, the group was awarded $300,000 in grants for business improvements, which helped fund over a dozen downtown projects, such as facade updates, bike rack installations, and crosswalk upgrades. A handful of new businesses have opened in recent years, including a brewery, which has given downtown an added jolt.

You can book your stay at a number of modest hotels in the area. The Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites both include free hot breakfasts and have fitness centers. Reviewers tout the Country Hearth Inn & Suites for its clean rooms and full breakfasts with waffles and hard-boiled eggs. Just 15 minutes from the Kentucky border, you can also hop the state line to Fulton and stay at The Meadows, where four-poster beds and great pillows await.