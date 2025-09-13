This Sudden, Deadly, And Common Natural Disaster Is Perhaps Arizona's Most Unexpected Desert Hazard

Arizona is one of America's more adventurous destinations, considering the natural disasters and phenomena you can encounter in a state home to multiple deserts and the Grand Canyon. In Arizona, travelers may quickly learn the dangers of a "haboob," a massive dust storm more common in the summer months. These dust storms aren't the only threats you need to be aware of when visiting, as one of Arizona's deadly natural disasters is an unexpected occurrence to encounter in a desert: flash floods.

Flash floods are most common in Northern Arizona due to the area's more arid environment. Though the entire state had almost 60 flash flood warnings issued in the first half of 2025. While only 18 of these were actual flash floods, there could've been others that went unverified by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Arizona is particularly prone to flash floods for a few reasons. It's right in the firing line of the North American Monsoon, which usually hits the state around June and July each year. These monsoon thunderstorms produce bursts of torrential rain. When this heavy rain falls upon the dry and unvegetated land, there's nothing to soak it up. So instead of being absorbed, it pools and floods. While flash floods are most common between July and September, they can happen any time of the year and can quickly travel far from the initial storm.