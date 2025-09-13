This Sudden, Deadly, And Common Natural Disaster Is Perhaps Arizona's Most Unexpected Desert Hazard
Arizona is one of America's more adventurous destinations, considering the natural disasters and phenomena you can encounter in a state home to multiple deserts and the Grand Canyon. In Arizona, travelers may quickly learn the dangers of a "haboob," a massive dust storm more common in the summer months. These dust storms aren't the only threats you need to be aware of when visiting, as one of Arizona's deadly natural disasters is an unexpected occurrence to encounter in a desert: flash floods.
Flash floods are most common in Northern Arizona due to the area's more arid environment. Though the entire state had almost 60 flash flood warnings issued in the first half of 2025. While only 18 of these were actual flash floods, there could've been others that went unverified by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Arizona is particularly prone to flash floods for a few reasons. It's right in the firing line of the North American Monsoon, which usually hits the state around June and July each year. These monsoon thunderstorms produce bursts of torrential rain. When this heavy rain falls upon the dry and unvegetated land, there's nothing to soak it up. So instead of being absorbed, it pools and floods. While flash floods are most common between July and September, they can happen any time of the year and can quickly travel far from the initial storm.
How to stay safe during an Arizona flash flood
The dangers of flash flooding in Arizona cannot be stressed enough. Arizona has seen many deadly storms and floods throughout the years. A tropical storm in 1970 claimed 14 lives from flash flooding, while a 1997 flash flood in Antelope Canyon killed 11 hikers. More recently, flash flooding in 2017 killed nine people who were at a swimming hole and had no time to prepare or evade it.
It's the speed and intensity of a flash flood that makes it so deadly, but it doesn't mean you can't prepare and stay safe. Flash flood warnings are known for being ignored because of their unreliability. So, educating yourself on what to look out for and do in a flash flood is crucial to your safety. For example, some tourist destinations like Arizona's Salome Wilderness with its famous canyon trail and the towering Vermilion Cliffs National Monument are prone to flash floods. Stay safe indoors instead of following your itinerary if there's a flash flood warning.
The NWS usually issues two community announcements around flash flooding: a "watch" and a "warning." When you hear a flash flood watch, you should watch for signs of flooding and prepare yourself and anyone around you for fleeing to higher ground. When a flash flood warning is issued, you should move to higher ground immediately. It's important not to try to gather up belongings or cross flooded roads when evacuating. Many deaths have occurred because people try to drive through flooded water and get swept away. You should also avoid any areas with electrical outlets or appliances that may be submerged. Once the flooding has stopped, you should still avoid traversing flood waters and wait for the all clear before returning to your accommodation.