Virginia's 'Old Time Music Capital' Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Gem And Art Hub With Scenic Trails

Many charming towns across the United States lay claim to punchy titles. For instance, Nashville in Tennessee is considered America's country music capital, while the small town of Bristol in Virginia is known as "the birthplace of country music." Then there's Galax, another quaint Virginia hamlet. Situated along the route of The Crooked Road, considered "America's ultimate country music highway," Galax has been dubbed "the world's capital of old-time mountain music" by locals and visitors alike. You'll find this cozy town hugging the Blue Ridge foothills of the Appalachian range, conveniently on the doorstep of the Blue Ridge Parkway, called "America's favorite drive." With a thriving music and arts scene plus easy access to the delights of nature, memories of a trip to Galax will stick with you long after you've left.

In a town boasting such a rich musical heritage, a live performance isn't hard to find. Galax is famous for being the backdrop of the Old Fiddler's Convention, a weeklong bluegrass and Appalachian folk jam session hosted every August, which has been a cherished tradition for 90 years. Meanwhile, the Rex Theater downtown regularly hosts local and national bands who fill the halls with the beats of southern rock, blues, and good old country music.

For the keen hikers, head onto the New River Trail from the convenient trailhead along Chestnut Creek, just north of Galax's downtown. Following along the banks of both the Chestnut Creek and the New River, which skirts the west edge of town, you could spend all day amidst the picturesque woodlands, splashing in the refreshing waters, or even mountain biking through the meandering trails. Boasting endless diversions and being just under two hours by car from Charlotte, North Carolina, this delightful Virginia town should be on everyone's travel itinerary.