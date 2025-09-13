Just Off The Blue Ridge Parkway Is A Short But Steep Hike To One Of Virginia's Most Scenic Mountain Summits

The 3-mile round-trip trek up the side of Sharp Top lasts about two hours and will be challenging for most climbers. It's a 1,300-foot climb traversing the mountain's forests, with stairs and rocky paths creating demanding spells. This mix of high-stepping then strolling is the trail's signature, with handrails at more-technical parts. At the very top, you'll find a stone shelter flanked by a stone staircase leading to the summit. Once you see the summit's panoramic view, you'll quickly forgive anyone for thinking it is the highest peak in the state.

The trek up the mountainside has drawn hikers for some time, and things may become a bit crowded. If you're looking for a bit of solitude, skip the peak and stop at Buzzard's Roost. The detour will leave you just short of the mountain's heights, but spare you the crowds. Those less inclined to walk to the top can take a shuttle, which leaves you a quarter of a mile from the Sharp Top's summit (just beware, the shuttle schedule changes throughout the year).

The truly adventurous can take another side trip to see a downed World War II plane. A detour from Buzzard's Roost slips down the mountain's southern side until the rusting leftovers of a plane engine emerge. A B-25 bomber crashed into Sharp Top Mountain during a night training mission in 1943. The crew members' tragic deaths prompted changes in night flight rules. Their plane's wreckage is scattered about the forest floor, with the plantlife slowly consuming it.