Just Off The Blue Ridge Parkway Is A Short But Steep Hike To One Of Virginia's Most Scenic Mountain Summits
When the time came to lay the cornerstone for the Washington Monument, honoring "Virginia's noblest son," a grey chunk of Sharp Top Mountain was selected. Luminaries and great thinkers, including Thomas Jefferson, thought it was the highest peak in Virginia. They were all off by about 2,000 feet (Mount Rogers, Virginia's actual highest point, has survived the insult). Their mistake shouldn't tarnish Sharp Top Mountain, home to one of the state's most scenic summits. One can climb to its peak in a short but steep hike along its eponymous trail, starting at a trailhead just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, an East Coast road considered "America's Favorite Drive."
The steep ascent leaves climbers 3,875 feet above sea level, with a full view of the adjacent undulating terrain. Sharp Top is one of the three Peaks of Otter. The Jefferson National Forest creates an emerald sea around the summits, the Blue Ridge Mountains cutting an elegant line on the horizon. The Sharp Top Trail offers the perfect weekday excuse to play hooky from work. What better way to escape burnout's inevitable creep than with a strenuous trip through nature, spectacular views, and a military aircraft's wreckage in the offering?
Panoramic vistas at Sharp Top Trail
The 3-mile round-trip trek up the side of Sharp Top lasts about two hours and will be challenging for most climbers. It's a 1,300-foot climb traversing the mountain's forests, with stairs and rocky paths creating demanding spells. This mix of high-stepping then strolling is the trail's signature, with handrails at more-technical parts. At the very top, you'll find a stone shelter flanked by a stone staircase leading to the summit. Once you see the summit's panoramic view, you'll quickly forgive anyone for thinking it is the highest peak in the state.
The trek up the mountainside has drawn hikers for some time, and things may become a bit crowded. If you're looking for a bit of solitude, skip the peak and stop at Buzzard's Roost. The detour will leave you just short of the mountain's heights, but spare you the crowds. Those less inclined to walk to the top can take a shuttle, which leaves you a quarter of a mile from the Sharp Top's summit (just beware, the shuttle schedule changes throughout the year).
The truly adventurous can take another side trip to see a downed World War II plane. A detour from Buzzard's Roost slips down the mountain's southern side until the rusting leftovers of a plane engine emerge. A B-25 bomber crashed into Sharp Top Mountain during a night training mission in 1943. The crew members' tragic deaths prompted changes in night flight rules. Their plane's wreckage is scattered about the forest floor, with the plantlife slowly consuming it.
Planning your hike along Sharp Top Mountain Trail
If you're lucky enough to live within driving distance of Sharp Top Mountain, by all means get behind the wheel. Those flying in should probably merge the trip with a stay in Lynchburg. The college city in the Blue Ridge Mountains foothills offers modern shops and dining, and is less than an hour away. Ideally, you'd land at Lynchburg Regional Airport if you can pull off the logistical judo to get there. The closest major travel hub, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is three hours away.
It'd be almost sacrilege to visit Sharp Top Mountain and not camp there. The Peaks of Otter campground is nearby enough to justify the trip, and a nearby lake is humming with bluegill and smallmouth bass. Those looking for a civilized overnight stay can stay at nearby Bedford, which has chain hotels that cost less than $100 a night.
Though the trail is relatively short, try to start early. Other travelers tend to rush to the mountain on weekends; aim for a weekday visit if you can. Bring hydration, and for less stable climbers, high-ankle boots and trekking poles. If you're thinking of exploring on your own, read up on the safety tips to know before a solo hike. Try to plan your trip between March and November, when the weather is fairest.