This Dallas Suburb Is A Texas Standout Alive With World-Class Shopping, Vibrant Dining, And Lavish Parks

As far as Texas cities go, Dallas is known for many things. For example, it has one of the largest airports in the world that takes the longest to walk across, and the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Dallas Cowboys football team. It's also known for its diverse array of neighborhoods. If you find yourself north of Dallas, near Lavon Lake, you'll run into one of them. Its name is Allen, Texas.

Situated just north of Plano, the vibrant Texas city with a thriving arts and shopping scene, Allen is another standout destination. While it may not seem like a "touristy" city on the surface, Allen has a quiet charm that appeals to those who like the big city but don't want to feel overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle.

In Allen, you can stretch your legs at one of the many fabulous parks scattered throughout the city. You can also discover a variety of hidden gems and hunt for treasures at its shopping districts. Then, when it's time to settle down for a great meal, Allen has some of the best restaurants in the area. So, if you've already gotten to know Dallas, now is the time to discover Allen.