This Dallas Suburb Is A Texas Standout Alive With World-Class Shopping, Vibrant Dining, And Lavish Parks
As far as Texas cities go, Dallas is known for many things. For example, it has one of the largest airports in the world that takes the longest to walk across, and the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Dallas Cowboys football team. It's also known for its diverse array of neighborhoods. If you find yourself north of Dallas, near Lavon Lake, you'll run into one of them. Its name is Allen, Texas.
Situated just north of Plano, the vibrant Texas city with a thriving arts and shopping scene, Allen is another standout destination. While it may not seem like a "touristy" city on the surface, Allen has a quiet charm that appeals to those who like the big city but don't want to feel overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle.
In Allen, you can stretch your legs at one of the many fabulous parks scattered throughout the city. You can also discover a variety of hidden gems and hunt for treasures at its shopping districts. Then, when it's time to settle down for a great meal, Allen has some of the best restaurants in the area. So, if you've already gotten to know Dallas, now is the time to discover Allen.
Shop, dine, and stroll outdoors in Allen, Texas
First, let's begin with the shopping districts. You may be surprised to know that Allen has over 5 million square feet of shopping spread across three unique districts and a handful of boutiques throughout the city. For those trying to save money on name brands, the Allen Premium Outlets has everything, including luxury and designer retailers. If you prefer a more leisurely shopping experience with dining options mixed in, the Village at Allen or Watters Creek Village is perfect for spending the day, with the latter offering a more upscale backdrop.
For dining, Watters Creek is a fantastic place to start, as it has a variety of both chain restaurants and local eateries. For example, Shiva's Bar and Grill is a delicious Indian spot, while Vaqueros Texas BBQ is great for ribs, brisket, and other grilled favorites. Outside of Watters Creek, you can get fine dining at Andreas Prime Steaks and Seafood, Italian comfort food at Roman Cucina, or beers and pub cuisine at Kelly's Craft Tavern. No matter what kind of cuisine you're into, you can find a quality restaurant that serves it in Allen.
While carrying shopping bags from store to store can be considered exercise, you may prefer to get your steps in while enjoying nature. Fortunately, Allen takes its parks seriously. In fact, the city categorizes them into four options: neighborhood parks, community parks, special use parks, and greenbelts. Allen has also earned the Tree City USA designation every year since 2002, highlighting its commitment to nature. Some of the best parks include the 97-acre Celebration Park, which features a splash pad and playground, Twin Creeks Park, which offers rock climbing features, and Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve, which allows you to observe birds and wildlife up close.
Visit Allen on your next Dallas vacation
As a suburb of Dallas, getting to Allen is super easy. It's just a 30-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). On the way, if you're looking for a unique and memorable dining experience, stop at the Magic Time Machine, a whimsical Dallas eatery known as Texas' most magical restaurant. Although Allen isn't necessarily a tourist destination, it does have quite a few hotels and resorts clustered around Highway 75. With various chain options, you can find something to fit within your budget.
Aside from its many other parks and preserves, the crown jewel of the city is Allen Station Park. Located near the center of town, this park has a wide variety of activities and amenities. First, there's Eagle Stadium if you want to catch some local football. Next, there's the aquatics center, where visitors can hit the lap pool or take the kids to splash and soar down waterslides. For those who love rollerskating, skateboarding, and biking, the Edge is a premier skate park with tons of ramps and dips. Plus, since the park spans 125 acres, there are numerous hiking and biking trails for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels.
Finally, if you're into live entertainment, check out the roster at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. This venue hosts all kinds of shows, including gaming tournaments, conventions, and live music performances.