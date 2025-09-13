Tennessee's Little-Known Birding Paradise Is A State Park Near Knoxville With Beautiful Smoky Mountain Views
There are a handful of places around the United States that are specifically designed for birdwatchers. While some national parks are great for bird lovers, it's the smaller parks and sanctuaries that cater specifically to birders, like the woodland wonderland of the Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary in upstate New York, allowing birders to immerse themselves without distraction. Tennessee's Seven Islands State Birding Park flaunts its appeal in the name: a birding sanctuary (with nearly 200 identified species of birds) set around scenic islands and a peninsula of the French Broad River, all framed by the Smoky Mountains. Though birding is its calling card, the park is also a gem for hiking, cycling, fishing, and learning about the habitat and its wildlife.
The origin story of Seven Islands State Birding Park is quite magical. In the 1960s, Pete and Linda Claussen were driving around East Tennessee and followed a rainbow to its end, which landed them at a beautiful tract of undeveloped property in a bend of the French Broad River. The Claussens were amateur birdwatchers and soon discovered that the habitat was home to a surprising variety of birds, especially some stunning songbirds. They fought to protect the encompassing habitat from development, eventually donating their own property to form part of the 416 acres that make up the refuge today. Though not literally occupying seven islands, the park likely gets its name from the river shoals dotted around the bend. The park does incorporate a larger island, the picturesque Newman's Island, which features a lovely walking bridge over the river from the peninsula.
What to do at Seven Islands State Birding Park
The Seven Islands State Birding Park sits just about a 25-minute drive from downtown Knoxville, a bustling square of shops and restaurants. Domestic travelers can fly into the McGhee Tyson Airport, just outside of Knoxville and about a 40-minute drive from the park. If you're flying internationally or want more flight options, then the Nashville International Airport is under a three-hour drive away. When you get to the park, there's free parking just next to the Bluebird Barn, which serves as a visitor hub with sculptures and exhibits about the native birds and wildflowers. Near the barn is also the Wild Yards Garden, featuring a paved walkway lined with informational plaques about frequently spotted birds.
There are over eight miles of trails throughout the bird refuge, meandering along the river bend, island, and hills speckled in wildflowers. There's one wheelchair-accessible trail: the 0.9-mile Bobwhite ADA Trail. Look for the trail's namesake, the Northern bobwhite, a quail species commonly seen in the park. The longest trail is the 2.7-mile Seclusion Bend Trail, skirting the river bend. You can see herons, geese, and ducks by the river. Some other birds you're likely to encounter around the park's grasslands are wild turkeys, indigo buntings, and common yellowthroats.
You can also go fishing in the river. There's a public boat ramp, and the waters are known to host crappie, bluegill, and bass, among others. Bikers can take a ride on one of the park's two paved trails. Adding a nice touch to the scenery, the park has a couple historic structures, including the Green House farmhouse, which visitors are allowed to freely walk through. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and, as a state park, it's free.