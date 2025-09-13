Tennessee's Little-Known Birding Paradise Is A State Park Near Knoxville With Beautiful Smoky Mountain Views

The Seven Islands State Birding Park sits just about a 25-minute drive from downtown Knoxville, a bustling square of shops and restaurants. Domestic travelers can fly into the McGhee Tyson Airport, just outside of Knoxville and about a 40-minute drive from the park. If you're flying internationally or want more flight options, then the Nashville International Airport is under a three-hour drive away. When you get to the park, there's free parking just next to the Bluebird Barn, which serves as a visitor hub with sculptures and exhibits about the native birds and wildflowers. Near the barn is also the Wild Yards Garden, featuring a paved walkway lined with informational plaques about frequently spotted birds.

There are over eight miles of trails throughout the bird refuge, meandering along the river bend, island, and hills speckled in wildflowers. There's one wheelchair-accessible trail: the 0.9-mile Bobwhite ADA Trail. Look for the trail's namesake, the Northern bobwhite, a quail species commonly seen in the park. The longest trail is the 2.7-mile Seclusion Bend Trail, skirting the river bend. You can see herons, geese, and ducks by the river. Some other birds you're likely to encounter around the park's grasslands are wild turkeys, indigo buntings, and common yellowthroats.

You can also go fishing in the river. There's a public boat ramp, and the waters are known to host crappie, bluegill, and bass, among others. Bikers can take a ride on one of the park's two paved trails. Adding a nice touch to the scenery, the park has a couple historic structures, including the Green House farmhouse, which visitors are allowed to freely walk through. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and, as a state park, it's free.