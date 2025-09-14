This Idyllic Canadian Island Is Home To Scenic Sea Stacks, Caves, And Adventurous Hikes

The easiest way to see the fascinating flowerpot formations is to book a 90-minute scenic cruise that circles the island, which allows passengers to view the stacks from the water without disembarking. The route also passes over two historic shipwrecks in Big Tub Harbour, and the local boat tour companies offer glass-bottom vessels for passengers to peer into the eerie depths below.

To get a closer look at the stacks and caves on the island, however, visitors should get tickets to disembark and connect to the hiking trail loop at Beachy Cove on Flowerpot Island, where the boats dock. From there, visitors have a choice of routes, from easy to intermediate. Stay along the easy Flowerpot Loop that hugs the western shore, and you'll get a great view of two imposing flowerpot stacks. A set of stairs also leads you into a cave formed 4,000 years ago when the lake waters were much higher. Keep going and you'll reach the lighthouse that illuminates the border between Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Keep track of the time to ensure you make it for the last boat. Times vary, so check with the tour operator before disembarking.

Also, remember that Flowerpot Island is in a protected park. There is no plumbing, and you'll need to bring your own water, food, and garbage bags to ensure you leave no trace. There are no waste facilities on the island, but composting toilets are available at Beachy Cove and the lighthouse. Don't forget to pay for the Five Fathoms National Park entry fee if you are disembarking.