This Idyllic Canadian Island Is Home To Scenic Sea Stacks, Caves, And Adventurous Hikes
The whimsically named Flowerpot Island is a Canadian geographic wonder that sits right at the top of Ontario's Bruce Peninsula, neatly separating Georgian Bay from Lake Huron. It's named after curiously shaped sea stacks — natural limestone pillars that have been whittled away from the surrounding cliffs by wind and water over millennia. Situated in the Fathom Five National Marine Park, the island lies in a protected area that's perfect for nature lovers to hike stunning cliffs, explore mysterious caves, and even peek at shipwrecks beneath the blue waters.
You can get there by one of the boat tour operators from the hub of Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula, about a four-hour drive north from Toronto. If you're coming from Michigan, consider a stop in Port Huron, where the world's first tunnel to connect two countries was built. The border crossing today is an easy drive over the Blue Water Bridge. Don't forget your passport and be ready for a customs check. The toll on the bridge doesn't accept cash, so bring a debit card, e-wallet, or prepaid toll card to pay. The sea stacks are, of course, the main attraction on Flowerpot Island, but there are also enough other sights to see for a half-day or full-day expedition.
Things to see at Flowerpot Island
The easiest way to see the fascinating flowerpot formations is to book a 90-minute scenic cruise that circles the island, which allows passengers to view the stacks from the water without disembarking. The route also passes over two historic shipwrecks in Big Tub Harbour, and the local boat tour companies offer glass-bottom vessels for passengers to peer into the eerie depths below.
To get a closer look at the stacks and caves on the island, however, visitors should get tickets to disembark and connect to the hiking trail loop at Beachy Cove on Flowerpot Island, where the boats dock. From there, visitors have a choice of routes, from easy to intermediate. Stay along the easy Flowerpot Loop that hugs the western shore, and you'll get a great view of two imposing flowerpot stacks. A set of stairs also leads you into a cave formed 4,000 years ago when the lake waters were much higher. Keep going and you'll reach the lighthouse that illuminates the border between Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Keep track of the time to ensure you make it for the last boat. Times vary, so check with the tour operator before disembarking.
Also, remember that Flowerpot Island is in a protected park. There is no plumbing, and you'll need to bring your own water, food, and garbage bags to ensure you leave no trace. There are no waste facilities on the island, but composting toilets are available at Beachy Cove and the lighthouse. Don't forget to pay for the Five Fathoms National Park entry fee if you are disembarking.
Places to eat and stay near Flowerpot Island
For intrepid adventurers, it is possible to camp on the island, but be prepared to stay an extra day or two if the weather prevents boats from docking. If you'd rather have a roof over your head and a fully functioning bathroom within easy reach, then the harbour village of Tobermory is the closest place. For sheer convenience, the Bruce Anchor Motel is a short walk from its boat dock with tours to Flowerpot Island. It offers several waterfront cottages with views of Big Tub Harbour. Alternatively, the Harbourside Motel has views of Little Tub Harbour and is the closest accommodation to the Blue Heron Cruises. It's also right by the Chi-Cheemaun ferry to Manitoulin, the world's largest freshwater island.
When it comes to food, Tobermory's fresh-caught whitefish with chips is a local favorite. Both Shipwreck Lee's ferry-side restaurant and The Fish and Chip Place by Little Tub Harbour serve heaping baskets of the dish. Tobermory's Brewing Company always has a selection of small-batch brewed beers on tap and a great view of the harbour from its terrace. For more options to base any explorations of the Bruce Peninsula, consider Sauble Beach, a vibrant town right on the shores of Lake Huron.