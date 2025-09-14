The Most Bear-Filled Destination In The Lower 48 Is A Montana Mountain Park To Camp Near Wildlife
For many, the idea of spotting a grizzly bear close to their campsite is one of the scariest things that can happen while camping in the woods. Others, however, are captivated by these incredible animals and covet the chance to spot one during their travels. Fortunately for these ursine enthusiasts, there are a few national parks in the United States where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear. You can absolutely catch a flight to the remote Alaskan wilderness to visit Denali or Katmai, but if you'd rather stay in the contiguous 48 states, head to Montana's Glacier National Park. Not only is it so stunning that it's known as the Crown of the Continent, it also has more grizzly bears per square mile of parkland than any other national park in the lower 48 — and it has its fair share of shy black bears, too.
In general, the regulations around the campgrounds of Glacier National Park are designed to keep bears from being interested in them, so you probably won't spot them there unless something goes wrong, like you forgot to store your food correctly, something which is absolutely vital in Glacier. However, bears do frequent the Many Glacier area, so the Many Glacier Campground is a prime bear viewing location. The park also offers limited permits for wilderness camping, for experienced and truly adventurous campers. Regardless of where you choose, camping in the park can still give you the best chance to see a bear in the spots they frequent, because you'll be able to get there early in the morning or late in the evening when there won't be too many other visitors there to scare them off.
Finding wildlife and bears at Glacier National Park
If you're hoping to see incredible wildlife like bears during your camping trip to Glacier National Park, you're in luck. As John Waller, wildlife biologist and carnivore program manager for Glacier National Park, told the hospitality company Pursuit, which operates in Glacier: "It's safe to assume when you're anywhere in Glacier, it hasn't been very long since a bear passed by."
While there's no part of the park where there aren't wild animals, some places are undeniably better than others for trying to catch glimpses of bears from a safe distance. Some of the best bear viewing spots in the park include the wildflower wonderland of Logan Pass, the wild prairie of Two Dog Flats, the epic hiking trail up to Huckleberry Mountain Lookout, and the incredible landscapes of the Many Glacier area. Regardless of where you go, make sure you know what to do if you see a bear before heading out on your search.
If you want to stay in an established campground, which is definitely the safer option, the popular Many Glacier Campground may be your best bet to set up your tent near wildlife in Glacier. If you're willing to splurge on a lodge, the Many Glacier Hotel is known to have many grizzly bears nearby, and as an indoor space, it is significantly safer. You can get a wilderness camping permit to hike along the Huckleberry Mountain trail, but be warned that during high huckleberry season, this area exemplifies why you may not want to camp near berry bushes, as the bears congregate there to feast!