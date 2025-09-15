Montana's Yellowstone Hub Is A Must-Stop On 'The Most Scenic Drive In America' With Hiking And Fishing

Few drives in the world are as iconic as the Beartooth Highway, often described as the "Most Beautiful Roadway In America." Nothing quite compares to seeing massive herds of bison freely roaming through the vast, open landscape — whether 10 feet away from your car as you're driving along or far out in the grassy meadows. It's a scenic 150-mile sojourn along the pass from West Yellowstone to the lively town of Red Lodge, located in the Montana mountains. Due to the roaming wildlife and meandering roads, the speed limit is often below 50 mph, so it will take you at least four hours of non-stop driving. Fortunately, there's a great little destination just over halfway through the drive that is an ideal stopping point, either for a couple of hours or nights. Cooke City is located around 6 miles from Yellowstone National Park's northeast entrance.

The small, remote mountain community was once a thriving mining town, and is named after a Philadelphia financier and so-called robber baron, Jay Cooke, who built a railroad in the region. By the 1920s, the town had several ore smelters and sawmills, as well as multiple general stores and two hotels. Today, Cooke City only has about 100 residents, but thousands of visitors stop by every year to enjoy the mountainous scenery and pop into the local bistros for a bite to eat. Eateries such as the Beartooth Cafe and the reasonably priced Wooka's Wild Eats offer casual fare. Cooke City's Main Street is lined with wooden lodges, log cabins, and old-timey storefronts with old-fashioned signage. In the summer and winter seasons, when visitors flock to hike, fish, or ski, the mountain community is alive with many bed-and-breakfasts, hotels, and restaurants open for business.