Montana's Yellowstone Hub Is A Must-Stop On 'The Most Scenic Drive In America' With Hiking And Fishing
Few drives in the world are as iconic as the Beartooth Highway, often described as the "Most Beautiful Roadway In America." Nothing quite compares to seeing massive herds of bison freely roaming through the vast, open landscape — whether 10 feet away from your car as you're driving along or far out in the grassy meadows. It's a scenic 150-mile sojourn along the pass from West Yellowstone to the lively town of Red Lodge, located in the Montana mountains. Due to the roaming wildlife and meandering roads, the speed limit is often below 50 mph, so it will take you at least four hours of non-stop driving. Fortunately, there's a great little destination just over halfway through the drive that is an ideal stopping point, either for a couple of hours or nights. Cooke City is located around 6 miles from Yellowstone National Park's northeast entrance.
The small, remote mountain community was once a thriving mining town, and is named after a Philadelphia financier and so-called robber baron, Jay Cooke, who built a railroad in the region. By the 1920s, the town had several ore smelters and sawmills, as well as multiple general stores and two hotels. Today, Cooke City only has about 100 residents, but thousands of visitors stop by every year to enjoy the mountainous scenery and pop into the local bistros for a bite to eat. Eateries such as the Beartooth Cafe and the reasonably priced Wooka's Wild Eats offer casual fare. Cooke City's Main Street is lined with wooden lodges, log cabins, and old-timey storefronts with old-fashioned signage. In the summer and winter seasons, when visitors flock to hike, fish, or ski, the mountain community is alive with many bed-and-breakfasts, hotels, and restaurants open for business.
Activities in and around Cooke City
Cooke City has excellent nearby hiking trails, from short walks to challenging routes with almost 6,000 feet of elevation gain. Within just a couple of miles of the town are four waterfall hikes. This includes the easy 0.6-mile trail to Bridal Falls, which plunges 40 feet out of a jagged, granite wall. Another option is the 2.6-mile out-and-back trail to Woody Falls. This hike climbs 853 feet through dense woodland and rewards you with some dramatic views of the 150-foot Woody Falls. If you want to challenge yourself without having to hike too many hills, you can tackle the 12-mile round-trip hike to Albino Lake, a beautiful alpine lake so clear you can see the reflection of Lonesome Mountain. There is also an ancient glacier hidden in Montana's mountains about 10 miles from Cooke City, where you can observe millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in the ice.
If fishing is more up your alley, then the best time to visit is in July or August. The closest nearby fishing to Cooke City is Soda Butte Creek, which flows alongside the town and contains an abundance of Yellowstone cutthroat trout. If you want to combine fishing with hiking, Slough Creek is made up of four meadows, some of which are more remote to reach and will require an overnight stay. You will be rewarded for your efforts with less fishing competition and a higher chance to spot wildlife while exploring the peaceful scenery. One important thing to note about Cooke City is that there is no cell service, so it is wise to plan everything in advance and have your hiking routes pre-downloaded on your phone. Another is that during the low season (early spring and late fall), many establishments will be closed.