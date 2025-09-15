North Carolina's Underrated College Town In The Blue Ridge Mountains Boasts Endless Outdoor Fun And Beauty
Right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains and alongside North Carolina's most incredible waterfall byway with amazing swim spots, you'll find Cullowhee, an underrated college town that's home to Western Carolina University. With about 7,300 year-round residents and over 11,000 students on campus, this town has a youthful energy and warm community feel. Combine that with Cullowhee's rich history, including deep Cherokee roots, and a second-to-none outdoorsy scene, and you get the type of well-rounded destination that's hard to find in most other student towns.
Cullowhee is remarkably accessible considering its location, situated in the mountains. Most people flying into town do so through Asheville Regional Airport, around 57 miles away or a one-hour drive, which will take you through some winding yet scenic roads. While there are some shuttle options and taxi services that cover the distance, they're usually pricey and have to be booked well in advance. All this to say, renting a car at one of the many providers at the Asheville Airport is probably your best bet because once you do make it into town, you'll find that it's fairly car-dependent.
Things to do in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Named the No. 1 Outdoor Adventure College in the Southeast, Western Carolina University is the heart of local culture, pumping a magnetic atmosphere into this otherwise sleepy town. Even better, its jam-packed events calendar isn't just for students. Visitors can also catch a show, a concert, or a talk at the Bardo Arts Center. While there, check out the university's sports schedule to catch a Catamount baseball or football game.
The town itself, while modest, is still memorable. Although there isn't a large array of restaurants and shops to choose from, you'll find a few underrated eateries. The Cat's Table is a favorite among locals and features Mexican cuisine and American favorites. It's open every day until 9:00 p.m., aside from Sundays when they close at 3:00 p.m.
If you time your visit right, you might also get to experience one of the many fun local events in Cullowhee. The Mountain Artisans Fine Art & Craft Show is held twice a year, once at the end of June and again over Thanksgiving weekend. You'll find a selection of authentic, handcrafted art from local artists, including pottery and sculptures. If you have time for a day trip, make sure to visit Cashiers, an artsy town where serene, misty mountains meet quaint shops. It's just a half-hour drive from Cullowhee.
Outdoor activities in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Another factor that draws visitors to Cullowhee is its proximity to stunning nature. The best place to soak up the great outdoors is along the Western Carolina University Trail System, a 6.8-mile multi-use network that winds through the forest and makes for the perfect playground for mountain bikers and hikers. The terrain is challenging with lots of elevation gain, meaning it's best conquered by more experienced adventurers. For water lovers, the Tuckasegee River is the place to go for whitewater rafting, kayaking, fishing, and scenic float trips.
Those willing to travel a bit farther will be happy to learn that Cullowhee is situated near both the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, America's most-visited national park. But the one-of-a-kind outdoor attractions around Cullowhee don't end there. It's also less than 13 miles away from Cullowhee Falls, one of North Carolina's most magnificent waterfalls.