North Carolina's Underrated College Town In The Blue Ridge Mountains Boasts Endless Outdoor Fun And Beauty

Right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains and alongside North Carolina's most incredible waterfall byway with amazing swim spots, you'll find Cullowhee, an underrated college town that's home to Western Carolina University. With about 7,300 year-round residents and over 11,000 students on campus, this town has a youthful energy and warm community feel. Combine that with Cullowhee's rich history, including deep Cherokee roots, and a second-to-none outdoorsy scene, and you get the type of well-rounded destination that's hard to find in most other student towns.

Cullowhee is remarkably accessible considering its location, situated in the mountains. Most people flying into town do so through Asheville Regional Airport, around 57 miles away or a one-hour drive, which will take you through some winding yet scenic roads. While there are some shuttle options and taxi services that cover the distance, they're usually pricey and have to be booked well in advance. All this to say, renting a car at one of the many providers at the Asheville Airport is probably your best bet because once you do make it into town, you'll find that it's fairly car-dependent.