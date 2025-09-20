Hidden In The Shenandoah Valley Is An Under-The-Radar Town In Virginia Known For Its Antiques
Covering over 2,000 miles from Canada to central Alabama, the Appalachian Mountains are one of the world's great mountain chains, comprising smaller, well-known ranges like the Great Smoky Mountains, the Catskills, and Virginia's Blue Ridge. And, lying between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, is the 140-mile-long Shenandoah Valley — the site of Civil War battles, a sprawling national park, handsome little wineries, and resilient coal mining towns. That's precisely where the charming town of Big Stone Gap — brimming with mountain trails, creative spirit, and antique shops — makes its mark.
The atmospheric mountains and workday mining towns of Appalachia have lent themselves to storytelling, featuring in works like John Denver's classic folk song "Country Roads," in which he sings longingly of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River. Similarly, Big Stone Gap has also had its moment in the spotlight. Adriana Trigiani's best-selling book, also called "Big Stone Gap," was set in the titular mountain town, and proved such a success that it was adapted for the silver screen to an, admittedly, mixed reception.
That said, Appalachia, and particularly Big Stone Gap, have stayed true to their humble roots. A town of fewer than 6,000 residents, Big Stone Gap lies in the palm of the surrounding mountains, putting nature right on the doorstep. It's a great place to hike and mountain bike, attend blues and country festivals, and experience small-town Southern charm. With several antique dealers in the town, it has also earned the epithet, "Virginia's Antique Capital." Moreover, Big Stone Gap has managed to stay under the radar, much like Radford, a charming riverside college town in Virginia's Blue Mountains, despite being within driving distance of cities like Charlotte, Knoxville, and Lexington, Kentucky.
Art and antiques in Big Stone Gap
Fittingly, Big Stone Gap has a rich history as a mining and industrial town. It was even called Mineral City before changing its name to Big Stone Gap in 1882. But creativity arguably runs as deep as the mineral veins in the subterranean stone. Celebrated hometown novelists include John Fox Jr., one of Virginia's most prolific writers of the early 20th century, and the aforementioned Trigiani. Today, the town is home to artisans working in various disciplines — from wood carving and engraving to jewelry box crafting and fiber arts like spinning, weaving, and crocheting. Guitarists aren't in short supply, either, and there's even a local songwriters' guild.
Antiques are another source of pride for the town. So much so, it could rival other "antiques capitals," like this charming little town in Pennsylvania. As is the case with the antiques and craftwork market, the available merchandise in Big Stone Gap is always changing. However, you may find quilling artworks, vintage records, wood work and ornamentation, well-kept crockery, old paintings in gilded frames, and miscellaneous goods you never knew you needed.
Popular shops in town include The Country Porch, selling antiques and wares crafted by local artisans; Powell River Mercantile, where you'll find old curios, furniture, and Amish goods; and Appalachian Trading Company, which sometimes stocks antiques and works by local artists. To see exactly what's on offer, you can check out the shops' social media pages.
Other ways to enjoy your time in Big Stone Gap
You would be remiss to visit Big Stone Gap without heading out onto one of the nearby trails or driving to a scenic overlook; the views around here really are something to behold. The Powell Valley Scenic Overlook, only a 10-minute drive from the town, is great vantage point to watch the rolling, winding Powell Valley as it makes its way toward the Tenessee border. Similarly, High Knob Tower, a further 15 minutes away in the car, leads to a short hiking trail with views of Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina converging in the mountains. Bird watchers should keep their eyes peeled (and ears open) for thurshes and warblers here. For more serious hiking, consider the 15-mile Chief Benge Scout Trail, named after an 18th-century Cherokee chieftain, heading eastward from High Knob Tower.
More leisurely activities in Big Stone Gap include disc golf, sometimes called frisbee golf, at one of the town's two courses, as well as kayaking or fishing at Big Cherry Lake. You can also visit a 19th-century train car, looking like a prop from a gunslinging Western, in the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park, and the John Fox Jr. Museum, a historic landmark that was once the Fox family home. Be sure to seek out the public art installations — the murals here match those of towns like Lake Placid in Florida — celebrating Big Stone Gap and its craft heritage.