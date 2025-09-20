Hidden In The Shenandoah Valley Is An Under-The-Radar Town In Virginia Known For Its Antiques

Covering over 2,000 miles from Canada to central Alabama, the Appalachian Mountains are one of the world's great mountain chains, comprising smaller, well-known ranges like the Great Smoky Mountains, the Catskills, and Virginia's Blue Ridge. And, lying between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, is the 140-mile-long Shenandoah Valley — the site of Civil War battles, a sprawling national park, handsome little wineries, and resilient coal mining towns. That's precisely where the charming town of Big Stone Gap — brimming with mountain trails, creative spirit, and antique shops — makes its mark.

The atmospheric mountains and workday mining towns of Appalachia have lent themselves to storytelling, featuring in works like John Denver's classic folk song "Country Roads," in which he sings longingly of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River. Similarly, Big Stone Gap has also had its moment in the spotlight. Adriana Trigiani's best-selling book, also called "Big Stone Gap," was set in the titular mountain town, and proved such a success that it was adapted for the silver screen to an, admittedly, mixed reception.

That said, Appalachia, and particularly Big Stone Gap, have stayed true to their humble roots. A town of fewer than 6,000 residents, Big Stone Gap lies in the palm of the surrounding mountains, putting nature right on the doorstep. It's a great place to hike and mountain bike, attend blues and country festivals, and experience small-town Southern charm. With several antique dealers in the town, it has also earned the epithet, "Virginia's Antique Capital." Moreover, Big Stone Gap has managed to stay under the radar, much like Radford, a charming riverside college town in Virginia's Blue Mountains, despite being within driving distance of cities like Charlotte, Knoxville, and Lexington, Kentucky.