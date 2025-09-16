Texas' Safest City In 2025 Is A Gorgeous Artist Colony Steeped In Rich History On The Mexican Border

If you're seeking a destination with a vibrant community, an artsy vibe, and a rich history, San Elizario is a perfect Texas getaway. With roots dating back to the 16th century, the city has made its mark in the Lone Star State not only as a historic gem but also as a safe and welcoming community. In 2025, San Elizario was named Texas' safest city by SafeWise for having the lowest rates of violent and property crime in the state. Situated on the Mexican border and only 20 miles from the vibrant southern charmer city of El Paso, San Elizario has a population of just over 10,000 residents, making it a small city in El Paso County, but one with plenty to offer. The city was also named Best Historic Small Town in 2023 by USA Today.

San Elizario traces its roots to 1598, when Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate arrived at the banks of the Rio Grande and claimed the land in an event called La Toma ("the taking possession of"). Prior to reaching the Rio Grande, Oñate's expedition of several hundred people nearly perished, but they survived thanks to the river's food and greenery. Oñate created a day of thanksgiving to honor their survival, and some say this was the original Thanksgiving — 70 years before the more well-known Plymouth story.

To reach San Elizario, your best bet is to fly into El Paso International Airport, located about 20 miles away.