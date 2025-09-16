Texas' Safest City In 2025 Is A Gorgeous Artist Colony Steeped In Rich History On The Mexican Border
If you're seeking a destination with a vibrant community, an artsy vibe, and a rich history, San Elizario is a perfect Texas getaway. With roots dating back to the 16th century, the city has made its mark in the Lone Star State not only as a historic gem but also as a safe and welcoming community. In 2025, San Elizario was named Texas' safest city by SafeWise for having the lowest rates of violent and property crime in the state. Situated on the Mexican border and only 20 miles from the vibrant southern charmer city of El Paso, San Elizario has a population of just over 10,000 residents, making it a small city in El Paso County, but one with plenty to offer. The city was also named Best Historic Small Town in 2023 by USA Today.
San Elizario traces its roots to 1598, when Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate arrived at the banks of the Rio Grande and claimed the land in an event called La Toma ("the taking possession of"). Prior to reaching the Rio Grande, Oñate's expedition of several hundred people nearly perished, but they survived thanks to the river's food and greenery. Oñate created a day of thanksgiving to honor their survival, and some say this was the original Thanksgiving — 70 years before the more well-known Plymouth story.
To reach San Elizario, your best bet is to fly into El Paso International Airport, located about 20 miles away.
San Elizario is full of rich history
The San Elizario Historic District ranks as the No. 2 attraction on Tripadvisor's "Things to Do in San Elizario" – and for good reason. Texas is full of historic wonders, including the city of Glen Rose, known as the gateway to the "dinosaur capital of Texas," but San Elizario adds to the list of must-see historical attractions.
The Presidio Chapel of San Elizario was originally constructed in 1789 as part of a presidio, or military settlement, by the Spanish army. The chapel was used until a flood in 1829 destroyed it. Another chapel went up around 1877, and the structure that stands today is the fourth built on the site. Visitors can admire the white building made of adobe bricks, which still houses an active parish. The Old El Paso County Jail Museum offers a chance to travel back in time by exploring a building that became the county's first jail in 1850. It also housed a courtroom until San Elizario lost its county seat. Outlaw William S. Bonney — better known as Billy the Kid — allegedly broke into the jail disguised as a Texas Ranger to free his friend, Melquiades Segura. After helping him escape, the two crossed the border into Mexico. Today, the statue of Billy the Kid stands in the San Elizario Arts District.
The Los Portales Museum, originally the home of Capt. Gregorio Nacianceno Garcia, was later donated to the community and became the first schoolhouse in El Paso County. The museum now educates visitors about the city's history and appeals to history buffs and casual travelers alike.
A gorgeous artist colony in San Elizario
What makes San Elizario such a charming stop is its thriving artist colony. The Arts District is a vibrant community featuring a wide range of studios where the scene rivals the vibrant art-lovers paradise of Marfa. Highlights include the Escamilla Art Gallery, home to the work of impressionist Alberto Escamilla, and the Dozal Fine Art Gallery.
Cafe Arte Mi Admore offers visitors the chance to enjoy art, live music, coffee, and snacks, as owner Erica Murrill has made the space double as a coffee shop. The cafe also holds the No.1 spot on Tripadvisor's list of San Elizario restaurants, with pastries such as pound cake, cookies, and muffins, along with a variety of coffee drinks. Another great dining spot is A...Que Rico!, a Mexican restaurant offering classics like huevos rancheros, enchiladas, and more. The city also hosts various festivals throughout the year, including the Billy the Kid Festival, Summer Fiesta, and Ghost Storytelling in October.
For overnight stays, most lodging options are located just outside of San Elizario. Choices include chain hotels such as the Best Western East El Paso Inn and the Hampton Inn & Suites. If you're seeking something more cozy and intimate, B&B at the Paseo's by Wanda, which opened in 2023, offers two large rooms, an in-ground pool, and a homemade breakfast of biscuits, eggs, and sausage.