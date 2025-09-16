This North Texas Gem Is A Lakeside Utopia With Wakeboarding, Beaches, And Waterfront Dining
The Toledo Bend Reservoir — an elongated loch that straddles the border between Texas and Louisiana — may hold the record for the largest artificial body of water in the American South, but in the northern part of the Lone Star State, Lewisville Lake is giving it a run for its money. Although the lake pales in size compared to the Toledo Bend Reservoir, it still covers a cool 29,000 acres and boasts more than 200 miles of sandy beaches. This offers up plenty of splashing real estate for wakeboarding, sailing, jet skiing, and every watersport in between.
Along the lake's upper eastern shore lies the town of Little Elm. But don't let the name fool you, as this community is anything but little. Spanning almost 20 square miles, the Dallas suburb is home to more than 60,000 Texans — a massive uptick from the nearly 4,400 residents who lived there in 2000. Despite its growth, the lakeside utopia has maintained its small-town feel. The waterfront dining options and bevy of lush parks only add to the charm, placing Little Elm up there with some of the best lake towns in America.
This lakeside haven is only about a 30-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), making it easy to access. For a home away from home, check into The Elm, a Ramada by Wyndham. The pet-friendly boutique hotel has all the good amenities — hot breakfasts, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a coffee shop, and even a library — so you may never want to leave.
Dive into the water at Little Elm Beach
You don't have to venture all the way to the Gulf Coast to enjoy some of Texas' most breathtaking beaches. Stay inland and sink your feet right into the spacious sands of Little Elm Beach instead. This sun-kissed slice of shoreline is part of the Lakefront at Little Elm, an entertainment district perched right along the lapping waters of Lewisville Lake. If you plan on taking a dip, the local beach has one of the biggest public swimming areas in all of North Texas. Just be sure to stay within the designated swimming zone and tread carefully because there are no lifeguards on duty.
Parking at the Lakefront is $10 per vehicle. Kayaks and stand-up paddleboard rentals are available on-site if you want to get out on the water. You can also rent bicycles if you'd rather roam around the reservoir on two wheels. For even bigger thrills, head to the nearby Hydrous Wake Park, which offers year-round wakeboarding lessons on a man-made five-acre lake, with rates currently starting at $50 per person. Kids and adults alike can also tackle the adjacent aqua park — a challenging inflatable obstacle course that sits atop a separate one-acre lake.
For more family-friendly fun on the water, make a splash at The Cove at the Lakefront. The 42,000-square-foot water park has it all – a meandering lazy river, splash zones, and racing water slides, all of which are safely tucked away indoors in a climate-controlled environment away from the Texas heat.
Where to eat on the lakefront
Once you've worked up an appetite, hunker down at one of Little Elm's many lakefront eateries for a tasty meal with even better views. Sitting right above the shore of Little Elm Beach, Lakefront Grill serves up a variety of grab-and-go bites, such as French fries, chips, and pickles, as well as more hearty fare, including burgers, tacos, and tenders.
Lakeside Bar & Grill is near the waterfront and features a more robust menu, from layered sandwiches and flatbreads to savory entrees and sweet desserts. Although it's not directly on the water, Leo's Brunch House is another popular spot in Little Elm. The eatery serves up a plethora of breakfast staples, including stacks of waffles and pancakes, omelets, French toast, and crepes.
Towers Tap House Restaurant & Bar is located right next door to Hydrous Wake Park and overlooks the attraction's lakes. You can eat on the impressive outdoor patio or partake in the restaurant's array of head-scratching games and activities. "If you sit on the patio, you can watch the wake boarders until dark," one happy patron shared on TripAdvisor. Round out the day with a few scoops at Stella's Ice Cream, a top pick on Yelp. Situated across from the wakeboarding park, the ice cream parlor serves up signature classics as well as a variety of unique flavors, with several dairy-free options on the menu, too.