This North Texas Gem Is A Lakeside Utopia With Wakeboarding, Beaches, And Waterfront Dining

The Toledo Bend Reservoir — an elongated loch that straddles the border between Texas and Louisiana — may hold the record for the largest artificial body of water in the American South, but in the northern part of the Lone Star State, Lewisville Lake is giving it a run for its money. Although the lake pales in size compared to the Toledo Bend Reservoir, it still covers a cool 29,000 acres and boasts more than 200 miles of sandy beaches. This offers up plenty of splashing real estate for wakeboarding, sailing, jet skiing, and every watersport in between.

Along the lake's upper eastern shore lies the town of Little Elm. But don't let the name fool you, as this community is anything but little. Spanning almost 20 square miles, the Dallas suburb is home to more than 60,000 Texans — a massive uptick from the nearly 4,400 residents who lived there in 2000. Despite its growth, the lakeside utopia has maintained its small-town feel. The waterfront dining options and bevy of lush parks only add to the charm, placing Little Elm up there with some of the best lake towns in America.

This lakeside haven is only about a 30-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), making it easy to access. For a home away from home, check into The Elm, a Ramada by Wyndham. The pet-friendly boutique hotel has all the good amenities — hot breakfasts, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a coffee shop, and even a library — so you may never want to leave.