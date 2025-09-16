Maryland's Prettiest Washington DC Suburb Is Full Of Unique Boutiques, River Charms, And Eclectic Events

Less than 10 miles from the crowds of downtown Washington D.C., along the Potomac River, lies a neighborhood that few tourists know about but locals cherish: Cabin John, Maryland. If you've been hopping between monuments, museums, and the National Mall, a short detour west will land you in a leafy pocket of nature, history, and small town charm. Plus, if you go at the right time, an annual crab feast will be the most delicious detour of your trip.

If you're traveling with your family, Cabin John Regional Park is a great stop. It includes an Adventure Playground, a nature center, and an indoor ice skating rink open year-round. Take a break from the city lights in D.C. to go for a hike, let your kids run wild, or enjoy a quiet walk under the Union Arch Bridge, a civil engineering marvel from the 1860s.

Also, Cabin John Creek flows into the Potomac river, which is ideal for kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. There's no large boat rental dock specifically at Cabin John, but travelers often join Calleva canoe or paddle trips departing nearby. Many visitors simply picnic on shallow gravel bars or cast a line in the hopes of catching a fish or two. Pro tip: Check community forums like the Cabin John Citizens Association for pop-up canoe group trips on the Potomac — a regular community favorite. Pair your river time with a walk or bike ride along the C&O Canal Towpath, which runs alongside the creek and river.