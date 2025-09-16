Tucked Away In The Allegheny Mountains Is A Beloved Virginia State Park That's Also A Hot-Bed For Snakes

While some are thrilled by the opportunity to spot snakes, the idea of running into one on the trail makes other visitors anxious. If you're scared of snakes, though, don't worry. It's very important to give all wild animals their space. Do not frustrate park staff by trying to get dangerous selfies with them, and always treat venomous creatures with a healthy respect. With these things in mind, you're probably not going to get a snake bite in Douthat State Park. A quick search for news stories about snake bites in Douthat State Park reveals no accounts of visitors being bitten, and while visitors to the park on Google Reviews and TripAdvisor mention seeing snakes, none report getting bitten by one. In the unlikely event that you do get a bite, though, go to the emergency room. The closest one is at LewisGale Hospital 15 minutes from the park.

It can be tough to tell one snake from another, so if you spot one on the trail, don't approach. Unlike bears, snakes won't move out of the way if you shout, though stomping on the trail from far away can startle them into moving on. The best thing to do if the snake stays put, though, is to head in a different direction. If you decide to go around, make sure you're at least ten steps away. Never try to move it. If you spot a snake in the water while swimming or boating in Lake Douthat, you probably don't need to do anything. The snake is likely to swim by without acknowledging you, but to be on the safe side, you may want to calmly move away.