Tucked Away In The Allegheny Mountains Is A Beloved Virginia State Park That's Also A Hot-Bed For Snakes
Nestled in Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, within the ancient Appalachian range, the small Douthat State Park is a gorgeous landscape of forested peaks and valleys and with a serene, misty lake hidden at its heart. It is a vibrant ecosystem, home to all kinds of incredible wildlife, from bears and bald eagles to newts and dragonflies. There are also a wide variety of snakes slithering around this pretty landscape, so keep your eyes open as you hike. You might just spot a northern water snake moving through the still lake waters or hear the distinctive rattle of a timber rattlesnake coming from the leaf litter by the side of the trail.
If you're an avid herper who loves going out into nature looking for reptiles and amphibians or just a general animal lover who would be thrilled to catch a glimpse of a pretty little stripey yellow eastern garter snake slithering by, this park is a great place to explore. Visitors from far away may have to fly into the regional airport in Lewisburg, West Virginia's best mountain town, and then drive a little under an hour to reach the park. If you live in one of the trendy neighborhoods of Virginia's capital city, Richmond, all you have to do is take a weekend road trip — about two and a half hours.
What kinds of snakes live in Douthat State Park?
This mountainous forest might seem like uninhabited wilderness to us, but for the wildlife here, it's the equivalent of a metropolis, with thriving ecosystems including all kinds of animals, including snakes. You won't see the distinctive little snubnoses of eastern hog-nosed snakes too close to the lake, but they do like open grassy areas and sparse forests, so there are plenty of fit habitats for them in Douthat. You probably won't see an eastern wormsnake at all because they're very shy, but they do live in the soil in the forests here. Brightly colored rough greensnakes may be found in the foliage around the water, while you might see a northern watersnake swimming in Douthat Lake itself.
If you spot a dark brown or black snake, it could be a ratsnake, a black racer, a queensnake, or even a northern ring-necked snake if you didn't notice its little yellow necklace, but don't worry. None of these are dangerous snakes. In fact, the majority of snakes that live in the park aren't venomous. Keep your eyes open for vibrant, striped milksnakes and yellow eastern garters. You could see an eastern copperhead (pictured) in the park, which is a venomous snake, but don't panic just because you see a snake with a reddish brown pattern! There are also red cornsnakes in the park, which can look a lot like a copperhead at a glance. The only other venomous snake you might have to worry about is the timber rattlesnake, but fortunately, it comes equipped with a warning sign: its rattle. If you hear it, make sure to give it a wide berth.
What to do if you see a snake in Douthat State Park
While some are thrilled by the opportunity to spot snakes, the idea of running into one on the trail makes other visitors anxious. If you're scared of snakes, though, don't worry. It's very important to give all wild animals their space. Do not frustrate park staff by trying to get dangerous selfies with them, and always treat venomous creatures with a healthy respect. With these things in mind, you're probably not going to get a snake bite in Douthat State Park. A quick search for news stories about snake bites in Douthat State Park reveals no accounts of visitors being bitten, and while visitors to the park on Google Reviews and TripAdvisor mention seeing snakes, none report getting bitten by one. In the unlikely event that you do get a bite, though, go to the emergency room. The closest one is at LewisGale Hospital 15 minutes from the park.
It can be tough to tell one snake from another, so if you spot one on the trail, don't approach. Unlike bears, snakes won't move out of the way if you shout, though stomping on the trail from far away can startle them into moving on. The best thing to do if the snake stays put, though, is to head in a different direction. If you decide to go around, make sure you're at least ten steps away. Never try to move it. If you spot a snake in the water while swimming or boating in Lake Douthat, you probably don't need to do anything. The snake is likely to swim by without acknowledging you, but to be on the safe side, you may want to calmly move away.