These Popular Pants Can Be A Dangerous Fashion Mistake To Wear On A Plane

Any millennial worth their merit will tell you there's something special about skinny jeans. However, the generational style debate between millennials and Gen Z may have tipped in favor of wide-leg jeans and baggier looks — at least as far as air travel is concerned.

When planning your airport outfit, experts are urging travelers to ditch their skinny jeans in favor of looser alternatives. "The clothing we wear when we fly can significantly impact our circulation," explained vein specialist and board-certified physician Dr. Hugh Pabarue to HuffPost. "Wearing leggings and other restrictive garments such as skinny jeans that are too tight reduces blood's ability to flow into and out of the legs."

This constriction can ultimately lead to uncomfortable ankle swelling, pain or numbness in the lower extremities, and, in severe yet rare cases, blood clots forming in the legs. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends moving your legs frequently and performing specific exercises during long flights. This includes certain things, like pulling your knees against your chest, which may not be possible in tight skinny jeans. Similarly, many travelers also experience bloating and gassy stomachs, conditions that are only made worse by a restrictive pair of jeans cutting into your midsection. Oh, and don't think leggings are in the clear, either. For most of the same reasons — plus a concerning fact about how synthetic materials are more prone to melting in case of an accident — most experts also urge passengers to avoid wearing leggings on a plane.