Tucked Between Bend And Oregon's High Desert Is An Abandoned Hamlet Steeped In Rugged Stillness

Though some ghost towns get second lives as tourist attractions like Virginia City, the bustling Nevada town with western charm, ghost walks, and a renowned Main Street, Millican hasn't experienced such a renaissance. If you choose to visit the lonely town, don't expect to be greeted by a quirky gift shop or a rusting welcome sign marking its existence. Instead, the only evidence of the town's past are the fading white letters spelling out "Millican Store" that adorn the roof of the dilapidated Millican Store.

Situated about 25 miles southeast of Bend, you can reach Millican via U.S. Highway 20, the road that ultimately led to its demise, in about 30 minutes. If you're flying to the area, Redmond Municipal Airport is the closest hub, which will place you about a 45-minute drive away. People still visit the town from time to time. A 2025 Facebook post includes a snapshot of the town's current state, while the comment section recalls 20-year-old memories of stopping for lunch and having chats with Bill Mellin while he was still the caretaker of the town.

If you're looking for outdoor adventures in the area, the Oregon Badlands Wilderness is in Millican's backyard. Comprising over 29,000 acres in total, the sprawling natural area outside of Bend is made up of mesmerizing high desert landscapes, stunning geologic features, ancient volcanoes, and diverse hiking trails. About 6 miles northwest of Millican, you'll also find Dry River Canyon, where you can traverse a 4.6-mile out-and-back trail lined with craggy cliffs and old-growth juniper trees. Just beyond that trailhead, you can also explore the Horse Ridge Loop Trail, a challenging 12.7-mile loop that's ideal for mountain biking.