One Of Texas' Most Breathtaking Beaches Is A Coastal Gem With An Aquarium, Aircraft Carrier, And Pier

North Beach is truly packed with things to do, starting with its museums. At the south end of the beach, the Texas State Aquarium is a family-friendly gem, ranked third in by the USA Today 2025 Reader's Choice Awards for best aquariums. Among some of its unique exhibits are a shark-filled Caribbean shipwreck, a swamp habitat teeming with alligators, and an aquatic nursery. A short walk from the aquarium takes you to the USS Lexington Museum. The museum is a real, decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier sitting in the bay. During the war, the carrier endured 21 months of combat, and even sunk and rebounded four times. Visitors can climb aboard to explore its five decks, join a flight simulator, and see exhibits about its wartime history.

If you prefer to stay outdoors, a couple of piers offer great spots for fishing for redfish or trout. Walk around the North Beach History Plaza just next to the aquarium and discover local history from 16 engaging panels. You can learn, for example, about how the beach was nearly decimated by a hurricane in 1919 but made a rollicking comeback. The plaza is also bordered by Pier 99, a popular North Beach seafood shack with 4.2 stars on Google reviews. You can enjoy a seafood boil here on the deck with views of the USS Lexington.

Of course, swimming is also an option at North Beach, though there aren't lifeguards on duty. While some of Corpus Christi's beaches are considered the filthiest in America, North Beach's water quality consistently passes safety standards, according to the Texas Beach Watch. There's a public bathhouse next to Dolphin Park at the beach's north side with showers available.