One Of Texas' Most Breathtaking Beaches Is A Coastal Gem With An Aquarium, Aircraft Carrier, And Pier
When you need a break from the Texas plains, the states' beaches along the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America) are excellent for taking a dip or diving into coastal history. Among Texas's most breathtaking beaches is North Beach in Corpus Christi. The beach's 1.5-mile stretch trimmed with a boardwalk is full of activities and scenic photo ops. At one end, there's the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington Museum, while at the other is a lovely park with aquatic sculptures and views over the Corpus Christi Bay. A free fishing pier, colorful plaza, and LED-illuminated bridge make the setting all the more delightful to take in.
North Beach is surrounded by the Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay, making it a peninsula that you'll have to drive over a bridge to get to, whether coming from the north or south. If you're coming from central Corpus Christi or the airport, you'll drive north over the beautiful Harbor Bridge to reach North Beach — the bridge becomes a spectacular light show at night, with shows changing every month (the fishing pier offers a great view). From the Corpus Christi International Airport, it's about a 15-minute drive to North Beach. As you enter the neighborhood, you'll be greeted by colorful beach homes on pilings and a laid-back, tropical atmosphere. Along with the rest of Corpus Christi, North Beach is part of the Texas Tropical Trail Region, brimming with water sports and seafood shacks.
How to spend a day at North Beach in Corpus Christi
North Beach is truly packed with things to do, starting with its museums. At the south end of the beach, the Texas State Aquarium is a family-friendly gem, ranked third in by the USA Today 2025 Reader's Choice Awards for best aquariums. Among some of its unique exhibits are a shark-filled Caribbean shipwreck, a swamp habitat teeming with alligators, and an aquatic nursery. A short walk from the aquarium takes you to the USS Lexington Museum. The museum is a real, decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier sitting in the bay. During the war, the carrier endured 21 months of combat, and even sunk and rebounded four times. Visitors can climb aboard to explore its five decks, join a flight simulator, and see exhibits about its wartime history.
If you prefer to stay outdoors, a couple of piers offer great spots for fishing for redfish or trout. Walk around the North Beach History Plaza just next to the aquarium and discover local history from 16 engaging panels. You can learn, for example, about how the beach was nearly decimated by a hurricane in 1919 but made a rollicking comeback. The plaza is also bordered by Pier 99, a popular North Beach seafood shack with 4.2 stars on Google reviews. You can enjoy a seafood boil here on the deck with views of the USS Lexington.
Of course, swimming is also an option at North Beach, though there aren't lifeguards on duty. While some of Corpus Christi's beaches are considered the filthiest in America, North Beach's water quality consistently passes safety standards, according to the Texas Beach Watch. There's a public bathhouse next to Dolphin Park at the beach's north side with showers available.