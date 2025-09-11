The Cost For Tourists To Apply For A US Travel Visa Is About To Double. Here's What This Means For Foreign Visitors

Across the nation, tourism in the U.S. is facing some headwinds. There have been huge declines in passenger numbers at airports in Florida, and tourism in Las Vegas is tanking hard. A new charge for foreign tourist visas may only make matters worse. Starting on September 30, 2025, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application will cost $40 per visitor; an increase from the current rate of $21.

The $40 charge applies to visitors from visa-exempt countries for stays in the U.S. of 90 days or less. There are 42 countries in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), including much of Europe as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and South Korea. To apply for ESTA, you must also have a biometric passport, and you can't have visited certain countries, like Cuba, Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, in the past.

The new cost is part of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," and $17 of the increased fee will go to promoting American tourism, $13 will go to the U.S. Treasury Fund, while the remaining $10 is an operational fee. ESTA approval is required before entering the U.S. Once you receive it, it's valid for two years, unless your passport expires, and then you'll need to reapply. If you are traveling to the U.S. from a Visa Waiver country, consider applying ASAP to avoid the increase in fees.