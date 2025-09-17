California's Historic State Park Just Outside Of Los Angeles Has Scenic Trails Covered In Vibrant Flowers

Los Angeles is a great city for hiking: highlights include Runyon Canyon Trail, with views of the Hollywood Sign, and the breathtaking hike to the Griffith Park Observatory. It's also a city that's well-positioned to access nearby national parks. What's lesser-known to the public, including visitors and locals, is the outdoor wonderland that awaits in between. Los Angeles County is home to nearly 60 hiking trails that make easy escapes from the city, including a few scenic wildflower-framed routes that run through Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park.

Just over 30 miles northwest of L.A., the park is located off the 118 Freeway where the Simi Hills meet the Santa Susana Mountains. Originally part of a trail linking indigenous villages and later a transportation corridor between Spanish-built missions, Santa Susana Pass is characterized by its rugged topography with high ridges, dramatic rock formations, and deep canyons.

Ancient sandstone crags shield the park's signature shrub, the Santa Susana Tarplant, from the desert sun. In spring, rainfall encourages the growth of colorful wildflowers, including maroon monkey flowers, mariposa lilies, and wild lilacs, which bloom along the park's quiet trails. If you love the natural beauty and convenient location of Santa Susana Pass, check out the secret waterfall trail outside of Los Angeles for a low-key adventure in the San Gabriel Mountains.