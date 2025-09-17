California's Historic State Park Just Outside Of Los Angeles Has Scenic Trails Covered In Vibrant Flowers
Los Angeles is a great city for hiking: highlights include Runyon Canyon Trail, with views of the Hollywood Sign, and the breathtaking hike to the Griffith Park Observatory. It's also a city that's well-positioned to access nearby national parks. What's lesser-known to the public, including visitors and locals, is the outdoor wonderland that awaits in between. Los Angeles County is home to nearly 60 hiking trails that make easy escapes from the city, including a few scenic wildflower-framed routes that run through Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park.
Just over 30 miles northwest of L.A., the park is located off the 118 Freeway where the Simi Hills meet the Santa Susana Mountains. Originally part of a trail linking indigenous villages and later a transportation corridor between Spanish-built missions, Santa Susana Pass is characterized by its rugged topography with high ridges, dramatic rock formations, and deep canyons.
Ancient sandstone crags shield the park's signature shrub, the Santa Susana Tarplant, from the desert sun. In spring, rainfall encourages the growth of colorful wildflowers, including maroon monkey flowers, mariposa lilies, and wild lilacs, which bloom along the park's quiet trails. If you love the natural beauty and convenient location of Santa Susana Pass, check out the secret waterfall trail outside of Los Angeles for a low-key adventure in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Discover the quiet trails of Santa Susana Pass
Santa Susana Pass features several multi-use trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. One popular choice is the 2-mile Santa Susana Pass Trail, a moderate hike that leads you from a residential area through a ridgeline with spectacular views over the San Fernando Valley. Partly sandy and flat, with a few steeper sections, the trail loops past rocky outcrops and wildlife habitats where rabbits, lizards, and snakes are commonly spotted. It takes about an hour to complete. A slightly longer 3-mile hike on Old Stagecoach Road is especially recommended for wildflower lovers: in season, the trail is alive with color. If there's been recent rainfall, you may also see small waterfalls along the route.
Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and admission is free. It's a 40-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles, but if you're looking to stay overnight in the area, there are lodgings in nearby Chatsworth. Options include the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chatsworth by IHG (from $162 per night in peak season) and the Sonesta ES Suites Chatsworth (from $148 per night), both of which have outdoor pools ideal for cooling off after a hike. There's a Trader Joe's in town where you can pick up picnic supplies. If you're heading back to Los Angeles, don't miss a short but scenic hike in L.A.'s oldest park, a quiet escape with unmatched mountain views.