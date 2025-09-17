The Type Of Underwear Travelers Should Really Avoid Wearing On A Plane

When it comes to plane attire, comfort usually prevails above all else. Especially if you're going on a long-haul flight, comfortable clothing can really make or break your experience. In these situations, breathable, moisture-wicking underwear isn't just a nice-to-have — it's absolutely essential. However, underwear made from synthetic materials is among the clothing items you should never wear on a plane for both comfort and safety reasons.

Synthetic petroleum-based fabrics like nylon, spandex, and polyester may look sleek and stretchy, but they can trap heat and moisture, which can cause chafing, discomfort, and even, on rare occasions, infections. Natural fabrics such as cotton, on the other hand, allow airflow, absorb sweat, and reduce friction. Cotton's softness, breathability, and odor resistance make it a perfect travel companion, especially for long hours in a tight seat. Not to mention, airline dress codes might be stricter than you think.

Fit matters too. While loose boxers might seem more comfortable, snug briefs actually win for long flights, as they help prevent bunching and irritation. Dr. Andrea Braden, an Atlanta-based OB-GYN, told Huff Post, "It should be soft and not slippery." Keep your undergarments simple, well-fitting, and made from natural fabrics; save the designer underwear and synthetic shapewear for when you've reached your destination.