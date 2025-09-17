The Type Of Underwear Travelers Should Really Avoid Wearing On A Plane
When it comes to plane attire, comfort usually prevails above all else. Especially if you're going on a long-haul flight, comfortable clothing can really make or break your experience. In these situations, breathable, moisture-wicking underwear isn't just a nice-to-have — it's absolutely essential. However, underwear made from synthetic materials is among the clothing items you should never wear on a plane for both comfort and safety reasons.
Synthetic petroleum-based fabrics like nylon, spandex, and polyester may look sleek and stretchy, but they can trap heat and moisture, which can cause chafing, discomfort, and even, on rare occasions, infections. Natural fabrics such as cotton, on the other hand, allow airflow, absorb sweat, and reduce friction. Cotton's softness, breathability, and odor resistance make it a perfect travel companion, especially for long hours in a tight seat. Not to mention, airline dress codes might be stricter than you think.
Fit matters too. While loose boxers might seem more comfortable, snug briefs actually win for long flights, as they help prevent bunching and irritation. Dr. Andrea Braden, an Atlanta-based OB-GYN, told Huff Post, "It should be soft and not slippery." Keep your undergarments simple, well-fitting, and made from natural fabrics; save the designer underwear and synthetic shapewear for when you've reached your destination.
Safety reasons to avoid synthetic underwear on flights
Comfort isn't the only reason to skip synthetic underwear on a plane. Safety is another critical factor. Travelers are facing fresh travel warnings, which highlight the risk that tight synthetic clothing can pose in the rare event of an in-flight fire. Synthetic fibers burn very quickly, and when they do, they can cause severe burns to the wearer. In contrast, natural fabrics tend to burn less aggressively, offering a small but meaningful layer of protection.
And this isn't just limited to underwear; any synthetic clothing could pose a risk. Think tight, fitted clothing like leggings, tight tops, yoga pants, and bike shorts. Plus, the closer the fabric is to your skin, the faster it can heat up or catch flame in an emergency, leaving you with some pretty serious burns. Even if the risk and chance of an in-flight fire is minimal, choosing natural, breathable fabrics provides an extra margin of safety and peace of mind.
So, when packing for your next flight, don't forget to bring the 12 things that make an ultra-long-haul more bearable, and put style at the back of your priorities and opt for practicality instead. Stick to clothes that let your skin breathe, fit comfortably, and won't cause irritation during long hours of travel. Well-fitting cotton underwear will keep you comfortable, minimize irritation, reduce fire risk, and above all, keep you comfortable and cozy in the skies.