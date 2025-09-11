New York's New Public Restroom Initiative Ensures You Won't Be Stranded On Your Staten Island Travels

Staten Island is certainly New York City's most overlooked borough, without the glitz and culture of Manhattan's most incredible neighborhoods from Midtown to the Village, the nightlife of Brooklyn's trendiest areas, the delicious Asian bakeries of Queens, or the soul food of the Bronx to draw in tourists. If you're hoping to get off the beaten track and visit Staten Island's botanical garden, lighthouse museum, or one of the city's least crowded swim beaches while you're visiting New York, don't let the fear of not being able to find a public bathroom keep you from hopping off the ferry. A relatively recent initiative, amusingly titled "Ur in Luck," is making it easier to find a bathroom throughout the city. That's especially important in Staten Island, where large parts of the borough are residential, so it's a lot harder to sneak into a hotel lobby or buy a coffee to get the bathroom code while you're exploring.

At the time of writing, there are 59 public bathrooms around Staten Island and 7 more are on the way thanks to the expanding public bathrooms from the Ur In Luck initiative. Some are likely to be renovations of existing restrooms, but a lot of the new bathrooms coming to NYC are little metal pods that the city can build relatively affordably, but with sinks, toilets, and changing tables for infants, they should get the job done.