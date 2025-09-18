This Small Midwest City Is A Hidden Haven For Lake Days, Jeep Lovers, And Unexpected Outdoor Adventures

The Midwest's best outdoor experiences don't always come with fanfare. While many travelers head for the buzz of Chicago or the arts scene in Minneapolis, lesser-known destinations in the Midwest, like Alpena, Michigan, where you can spot the northern lights, also deserve attention. Wisconsin Dells, known for its abundance of waterparks, is another fun stop. But one hidden gem in the Midwest that should be on your list is the city of Pittsfield, Illinois. Located between the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, Pittsfield surprises tourists with its variety of outdoor attractions.

Make sure not to confuse Pittsfield, Illinois, with its namesake in Massachusetts, which is a city that sits in the heart of the Berkshires and is known for its world-class food. Interestingly, Pittsfield, Illinois, was named by early settlers who came from the Massachusetts town. The city is located approximately 72 miles from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, a drive of about 1 hour and 15 minutes. It is also situated 109 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, with a driving time of roughly 2 hours and 20 minutes. There's no direct public transportation to Pittsfield from either major city, so you'll need your own vehicle if you want to avoid multiple bus and train rides to get to the city. But despite the drive and distance from major hubs, the mix of lakeside relaxation and recreational fun makes Pittsfield well worth the drive.