This Small Midwest City Is A Hidden Haven For Lake Days, Jeep Lovers, And Unexpected Outdoor Adventures
The Midwest's best outdoor experiences don't always come with fanfare. While many travelers head for the buzz of Chicago or the arts scene in Minneapolis, lesser-known destinations in the Midwest, like Alpena, Michigan, where you can spot the northern lights, also deserve attention. Wisconsin Dells, known for its abundance of waterparks, is another fun stop. But one hidden gem in the Midwest that should be on your list is the city of Pittsfield, Illinois. Located between the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, Pittsfield surprises tourists with its variety of outdoor attractions.
Make sure not to confuse Pittsfield, Illinois, with its namesake in Massachusetts, which is a city that sits in the heart of the Berkshires and is known for its world-class food. Interestingly, Pittsfield, Illinois, was named by early settlers who came from the Massachusetts town. The city is located approximately 72 miles from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, a drive of about 1 hour and 15 minutes. It is also situated 109 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, with a driving time of roughly 2 hours and 20 minutes. There's no direct public transportation to Pittsfield from either major city, so you'll need your own vehicle if you want to avoid multiple bus and train rides to get to the city. But despite the drive and distance from major hubs, the mix of lakeside relaxation and recreational fun makes Pittsfield well worth the drive.
Lake activities and unexpected outdoor fun in Pittsfield
Just 2 miles east of the city, Pittsfield City Lake offers a lot of leisurely activities for locals and tourists across 480 acres of recreational land. The lake's no-wake, idle-speed waters make it ideal for kayaking, boating, and fishing, while the surrounding area supports hiking, picnicking, and wildlife observation. The campground features 65 first-come, first-served sites that are available for both RVs and tents. Amenities in the lake campground include concrete pads, water and electric hookups, and a trailer dump station. Visitors looking to stay active can take advantage of the campground's softball diamond, tennis courts, soccer field, and playgrounds.
Another outdoor destination in Pittsfield, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes, provides an energetic getaway. The park's main feature is Pine Lake, a smaller lake compared to Pittsfield City Lake, but full of activities. Visitors can enjoy an inflatable water course, go kayaking, or cast a fishing line. A sandy beach, spacious swimming pool, splash pad, and water slides round out the park's offerings with something for every age group.
For a quieter outdoor experience, visitors who have their own vehicle can take the Pittsfield Abraham Lincoln Talking Houses Tour. While Pittsfield isn't as packed with Lincoln-themed attractions as the quirky Route 66 favorite Springfield, Abraham Lincoln had meaningful ties to the town, visiting multiple times between 1838 and 1858. The free, self-guided driving experience features 10 locations that are linked to Lincoln and the families he knew personally.
Off-road adventures in Pittsfield
Jeep drivers looking for more than just a casual trail ride will find Pittsfield to be an ideal destination. Pittsfield is home to the Two Rivers Jeep Club, a non-profit established in 1991 that has grown into a respected off-road community in the U.S. with its exclusive trails. More than a dozen trail systems by Two Rivers Off-Road are entirely on private land. That access is made possible through the club's strong relationships with landowners in the county. Some popular trails include Lake Shore Drive, known for its rocky creek beds, steep muddy hills, and tight forest turns. Other standout routes include Murphy's Law, Dutch Creek, and Myer's Mayhem, each offering a glimpse of the terrain in Pike County.
The Two Rivers Jeep Club hosts two major events each year: the 4x4 Safari and the 4x4 Blast. Both are open to club members and the general public, but non-members should make sure that their vehicles meet the club's specific requirements. Anyone interested in participating should confirm whether their vehicle qualifies before registering. Each event includes catered meals and raffle prizes. With guided trail rides, games for kids, and evening entertainment, these wholesome events are for families to enjoy.