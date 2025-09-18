Hiding Between LA And Santa Barbara Is A Thrilling Campground With Teepees, Conestoga Wagons, And Safari Tents

Since the 1960s, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has made camping accessible and hassle-free for families and groups who normally might not opt for a night outdoors. Expect simplified reservations, clean kid-friendly amenities, and locations within driving distance of major cities and attractions. Nestled in the rolling hills just outside Santa Paula, Ventura Ranch KOA delivers the best KOA experience with added bonuses, including a zip line and rope course, a tree-shaded swimming pool, and creek access.

The campground occupies a 76-acre swath of valley at the base of Ventura County's Topatopa Mountains, surrounded by rolling hills and views over the vineyards and shrublands. Even though Ventura Ranch KOA is only one and a half hours from Los Angeles and about an hour from the best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer, it's secluded in nature. At night, the stars shine with low light pollution, and the only sounds are the occasional chatter of other campers and the resident peacocks.

Where Ventura Ranch KOA really knocks it out of the park is with the range of unique stay options. You can always book one of the tent or RV sites, but visitors can also choose from painted teepees and canvas safari tents shaded by oaks. Other options include covered wagons that manage to house a king-sized bed and two bunks, and all sorts of cabins, ranging from contemporary chalets overlooking the entire valley to four glamping penthouses offering a more high-end experience. Many of the cabins come made up with hotel-grade linens, a departure from typical cabin camping.