Oregon's 'Small Town That's A Big Deal' Is Hidden In The Rogue Valley And Has Festivals And Outdoor Fun
From its northernmost border with Washington to the southern edge butting up against California, Oregon is jam-packed with bucket list destinations to visit. The Rogue Valley, anchored by the 200-mile-long Rogue River running through it, is arguably one region every traveler should visit at least once while in the Beaver State. After all, it's home to such destinations as Grants Pass, a friendly riverfront city hidden in Southern Oregon's wine country, and Medford, an artsy city known as the "heart of the Rogue Valley" with sunny days and a thriving wine scene. Hidden between those two cities is the "small town that's a big deal" of Rogue River, known for festivals and a base for outdoor fun.
The town of Rogue River, established in 1912, originally went by the name of Tailholt during the 1850s Gold Rush era, as miners would use a horse's tail to cross the Rogue River. In 1872, it was named Woodville after founder John Woods before taking its name from Oregon's third-longest and designated Wild and Scenic River. The Rogue River Chamber of Commerce created the moniker "the small town that's a big deal" because of its proximity to outdoor recreation along its namesake river, natural beauty, and community charm.
Getting to Rogue River is an approximately 25-minute drive from Medford and its Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport, which can be done on Interstate 5 or the more scenic Oregon Route 99. From Portland and its international airport, the drive is around four hours. From Medford or Grants Pass, you can arrive via bus on the Rogue Valley Commuter Bus Route 100 into Rogue River.
Experience Rogue River's small town vibes in a park or at a unique festival
Stop first at Rogue River's Visitor Center to get the lay of the land, and then head to the Woodville Museum, housed in the 1909 Hatch House, to learn about the history of Rogue River and explore a relocated jail building and blacksmith shop. It's open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission. A stroll through Palmerton Arboretum Park and its historic walking bridge connecting to the Anna Classick Bicentennial Park is a must. You'll be among more than 70 tree species, with signage displaying where to find them in this official "Tree City, USA" town, a designation given by the Arbor Day Foundation for a commitment to forestry management.
If there's an ideal time to visit Rogue River, it's June during Rooster Crow, a unique three-day festival dating back over 70 years. Rooster Crow features live music, a Saturday morning parade, vendor booths, and Sunday classic car show. The highlight for many is the Saturday human crowing and rooster crowing contest, where prizes are awarded to the human and rooster who crow the longest in a 30 minute period. Rogue River also decorates its Main Street for the Fourth of July and early December Winter Wonderland tree lighting and holiday lighting contest.
Accommodation options are available along the Rogue River Highway, including the Best Western Inn at the Rogue and the historic Weasku Inn, which offers lodge rooms and cabins along the Rogue River. You'll also find vacation rentals and Airbnb options. Camping options for tents and RVs are available in Valley of the Rogue State Park along the river.
Get outdoors in Rogue River on the water, in a park, or on a trail
Rogue River is adjacent to Valley of the Rogue State Park, a 277-acre park, one of Oregon's most visited state parks despite its small size. That's likely because it offers visitors a variety of activities to enjoy the Rogue River, including a boat ramp, fishing, picnic spots, hiking trails, and sporting courts. For a leisurely stroll, the aptly-named Rivers Edge Trail is a 1.25-mile flat trail featuring interpretative signage that meets up with the 4-mile-long Rogue River Greenway Trail and leads back to the center of town, popular for hiking, biking, or jogging. When it comes to water activities, you can launch your own raft or watercraft or book a rafting excursion from companies such as the Rogue Rafting Company in nearby Gold Hill. Steelhead and salmon are the main catch for those wishing to cast a line. For the ultimate in water adventure, nearby Grants Pass offers a thrilling high-speed ride on a jet boat on the Rogue River through Hellgate Canyon.
You'll find access to the Bureau of Land Management's year-round Mountain of the Rogue Trail system, offering 13.5 miles of varying multi-use skill level trails with 1,300 feet of elevation change. While mostly suited for biking, some trails are open to hikers as well, including the 2.6-mile Rat Pack Trail and the 1.7-mile-long Darkside Trail. A downloadable trail system brochure is available online to plan your adventure, and you'll want to carry adequate water and provisions. While you're visiting Rogue River, you're less than 10 miles from the town of Gold Hill, where a breathtakingly scenic road trip through a magical river valley known as Oregon's "highway of waterfalls" awaits.