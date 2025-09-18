Oregon's 'Small Town That's A Big Deal' Is Hidden In The Rogue Valley And Has Festivals And Outdoor Fun

From its northernmost border with Washington to the southern edge butting up against California, Oregon is jam-packed with bucket list destinations to visit. The Rogue Valley, anchored by the 200-mile-long Rogue River running through it, is arguably one region every traveler should visit at least once while in the Beaver State. After all, it's home to such destinations as Grants Pass, a friendly riverfront city hidden in Southern Oregon's wine country, and Medford, an artsy city known as the "heart of the Rogue Valley" with sunny days and a thriving wine scene. Hidden between those two cities is the "small town that's a big deal" of Rogue River, known for festivals and a base for outdoor fun.

The town of Rogue River, established in 1912, originally went by the name of Tailholt during the 1850s Gold Rush era, as miners would use a horse's tail to cross the Rogue River. In 1872, it was named Woodville after founder John Woods before taking its name from Oregon's third-longest and designated Wild and Scenic River. The Rogue River Chamber of Commerce created the moniker "the small town that's a big deal" because of its proximity to outdoor recreation along its namesake river, natural beauty, and community charm.

Getting to Rogue River is an approximately 25-minute drive from Medford and its Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport, which can be done on Interstate 5 or the more scenic Oregon Route 99. From Portland and its international airport, the drive is around four hours. From Medford or Grants Pass, you can arrive via bus on the Rogue Valley Commuter Bus Route 100 into Rogue River.