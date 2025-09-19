According to Reader's Digest, there's one place to go for the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts: Fletcher Farm. Established in 1989, Fletcher Farm is located near the center of the state in Southampton — one of the charming towns in the heart of New England's breathtaking Pioneer Valley. A suburb of Springfield, home of the state's best fall festival, the Big E, Southampton has a population of only around 6,200 people, effectively maintaining its small-town vibe and rural feel. In addition to Fletcher Farm, other agricultural businesses include Glendale Ridge Vineyard and Gwydyr Farm. The town is also known for its rich history and nature trails.

However, sitting on 100 acres, Fletcher Farm is the only dairy farm left in town. It has a herd of over 150 Holstein and Jersey cows, 85 of which produce milk. The family also devotes land to farming corn, hay, and pumpkins. In addition to farming, the Fletchers operate a farm stand, where they sell the delicious produce they grow and other seasonal products like flowers in the spring and Christmas trees for the holidays. Fletcher Farm is committed to educating guests about agriculture and farming through a wide variety of public activities. During the fall, it hosts hayrides, field trips, and a petting zoo for kids, along with its beloved pumpkin patch.