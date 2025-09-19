Massachusetts' Best Pumpkin Patch Has Seasonal Events And Tasty Treats Near The Heart Of The Bay State
According to Reader's Digest, there's one place to go for the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts: Fletcher Farm. Established in 1989, Fletcher Farm is located near the center of the state in Southampton — one of the charming towns in the heart of New England's breathtaking Pioneer Valley. A suburb of Springfield, home of the state's best fall festival, the Big E, Southampton has a population of only around 6,200 people, effectively maintaining its small-town vibe and rural feel. In addition to Fletcher Farm, other agricultural businesses include Glendale Ridge Vineyard and Gwydyr Farm. The town is also known for its rich history and nature trails.
However, sitting on 100 acres, Fletcher Farm is the only dairy farm left in town. It has a herd of over 150 Holstein and Jersey cows, 85 of which produce milk. The family also devotes land to farming corn, hay, and pumpkins. In addition to farming, the Fletchers operate a farm stand, where they sell the delicious produce they grow and other seasonal products like flowers in the spring and Christmas trees for the holidays. Fletcher Farm is committed to educating guests about agriculture and farming through a wide variety of public activities. During the fall, it hosts hayrides, field trips, and a petting zoo for kids, along with its beloved pumpkin patch.
Handpick the perfect pumpkins at Fletcher Farm
Getting to Fletcher Farm is quite easy. It's about halfway between Boston Logan International Airport (104 miles) and Albany International Airport (91 miles). It's also less than an hour by car from the Berkshires, one of New England's most iconic fall destinations, and New York City is only 150 miles south.
Fletcher Farm is an ideal stop for day-tripping families wanting to celebrate all that fall has to offer. The farm currently has 10 acres dedicated to pumpkin farming. Its open-barn weekends and pick-your-own-pumpkin patch are decades-long traditions that appeal to the young and old alike. In addition to the pumpkin patch, the farm hosts food trucks on Saturdays and Sundays starting the last weekend of September and going through October. Visitors will also want to shop at the farm stand, where the Fletchers sell their own dairy products, farm-raised beef, eggs, sweet corn, compost, and seasonal plants and decorations, plus items from other local producers.
As part of the festivities, Fletcher Farm also offers scheduled school field trips. For a nominal entry fee, young children (preschool through third grade) — as well as their chaperones and parents — can come pick pumpkins. The fee for children includes a small or medium pumpkin, a hayride, and a coloring book about pumpkins. The visits may also include learning about agriculture, meeting the farm's animals, and picnicking.