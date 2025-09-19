The 'Gem City In The Foothills' Is A California Charmer With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Canyon Hikes

To get to Monrovia, most visitors will likely fly into Los Angeles International Airport. It might be one of the worst airports in the world, but it's definitely the most convenient if you're going to be exploring the Greater Los Angeles region. From there you'll take about an hour drive east to get to Monrovia. It's located in the San Gabriel Valley, so while you're there you might as well knock out a couple of other things to do. Grab some shumai at Lunasia Dim Sum House in Alhambra or head to The Huntington Library, an art and garden oasis in Pasadena, before continuing on east.

If you're looking for places to stay nearby, your best bet is definitely Pasadena. The Langham Huntington and The Pasadena Hotel & Pool are two of our favorites. But of course, if you want to be closer to the center of the city, we always recommend West Hollywood as a great landing pad. Since Los Angeles is basically one massive urban sprawl, you're definitely going to want a car to explore it all (especially if you plan on heading east to explore all that the San Gabriel Valley has to offer). Public transit is available, but not as user-friendly as other major cities like New York or San Francisco.

From endless entertainment to jaw-dropping nature Los Angeles has a lot to offer, but sometimes the best hidden gems lie a little bit off the beaten path. Whether you're browsing homemade artisan goods at a local boutique or chasing waterfalls, Monrovia serves up an easy-going authentic Southern California experience that is certainly worth the drive.