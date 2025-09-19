The 'Gem City In The Foothills' Is A California Charmer With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Canyon Hikes
Hidden gems await just beyond central Los Angeles, especially when you're headed east. Just 10 miles from downtown, there's the picturesque Pasadena, a stunning historic neighborhood with tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas. If you're hunting for some of Southern California's best Asian food, San Gabriel Valley is where it's at. All it takes is a short drive outside the urban core to discover some of the best-kept secrets in Southern California.
Referred to as the "Gem City in the Foothills," Monrovia offers up small-town appeal set amongst the stunning backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains. The fourth-oldest city in Los Angeles County, Monrovia is home to a walkable Old Town equipped with gorgeous historic architecture, eclectic shops, and a healthy heaping of restaurants. But what truly sets Monrovia apart is its gateway to wilderness. Monrovia Canyon Park is a popular place to explore the San Gabriel Mountains, featuring a few different hikes and a nature center. It's the idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life in Los Angeles.
The best things to do in Monrovia
For outdoor lovers, Monrovia Canyon Park is an easy-to-covet destination. In Los Angeles, hiking is basically a weekend ritual, and this particular park has a waterfall, making it a pretty buzzy place to spend a Saturday afternoon. There are three different hikes all leading to the 30-foot cascades, a nature center, plenty of spots to picnic, and even a campsite for those looking for a longer escape.
Old Town Monrovia is also incredibly charming. Take a leisurely stroll down Myrtle Avenue, filled with independent shops, cafes, and bookstores. Locals rave about spots like Café de la Olla and Merengue Bakery & Cafe for breakfast and pastries (try the potato balls!) while The Diplomat is a must for a great Mediterranean lunch. On Friday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the town comes to life with the Monrovia Street Fair & Market, an open-air gathering filled with food, live music, and lots of local produce.
How to get to Monrovia and what else to do nearby
To get to Monrovia, most visitors will likely fly into Los Angeles International Airport. It might be one of the worst airports in the world, but it's definitely the most convenient if you're going to be exploring the Greater Los Angeles region. From there you'll take about an hour drive east to get to Monrovia. It's located in the San Gabriel Valley, so while you're there you might as well knock out a couple of other things to do. Grab some shumai at Lunasia Dim Sum House in Alhambra or head to The Huntington Library, an art and garden oasis in Pasadena, before continuing on east.
If you're looking for places to stay nearby, your best bet is definitely Pasadena. The Langham Huntington and The Pasadena Hotel & Pool are two of our favorites. But of course, if you want to be closer to the center of the city, we always recommend West Hollywood as a great landing pad. Since Los Angeles is basically one massive urban sprawl, you're definitely going to want a car to explore it all (especially if you plan on heading east to explore all that the San Gabriel Valley has to offer). Public transit is available, but not as user-friendly as other major cities like New York or San Francisco.
From endless entertainment to jaw-dropping nature Los Angeles has a lot to offer, but sometimes the best hidden gems lie a little bit off the beaten path. Whether you're browsing homemade artisan goods at a local boutique or chasing waterfalls, Monrovia serves up an easy-going authentic Southern California experience that is certainly worth the drive.