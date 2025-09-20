This Florida City Is Transforming Into One Of America's Most Affordable Fall Vacation Spots In 2025

If you love the sun but hate the crowds, you might want to consider skipping a Florida vacation during Spring Break time or peak summer, and visiting during the fall shoulder season instead. That's when crowds start to dissipate, and the weather is still very warm. Better yet, there's another reason to visit Florida in fall that might be the most convincing: lower prices. While the sweet southern town of Bartow might have one of the lowest costs of living in the state, there are plenty of other Florida cities that can feel just as affordable.

In fact, several of the lowest-average airfares during autumn are in Florida cities, according to a study from Kayak. However, out of the top most affordable destinations, Tampa ranked the most inexpensive across the country. Analyzing the average price of economy-class airfare to the city during shoulder season — the period between Labor Day and late fall — Kayak found that the average cost of flying to Tampa in the fall is $210 for a round-trip.

Fall rates for hotels in Tampa are cheaper, too. After summer vacationers have returned home and the city enters its low season, hotels become much more affordable. According to data from Budget Your Trip, the average cost of a hotel drops from up to $243 per night during high season to $130 per night. Even compared to the overall average hotel price in Florida, which is $221 per night or $412 per night in peak season, it's clear that prices are much cheaper. The city also has tons of affordable things to do in the fall, with many free outdoor attractions to enjoy. As for accessibility, the city has its own major airport, Tampa International Airport, which is just a 10-minute drive from downtown.