Italy is an open-air museum. From the north to the south of the boot, architecture dating back to the Roman Empire and UNESCO World Heritage Sites fill the towns, keeping their history alive. Italy is known for its medieval villages where time seems to have stopped, from Civita di Bagnoreggio, one of Italy's best hill towns, to historic villages surrounded by Tuscan vineyards, hot springs, and gorgeous countryside. Located within the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park, lies a village offering an authentic escape rich with local food and crafts. Perched on a hill, Santo Stefano di Sessanio, in Abruzzo — renowned for its mountainous area nicknamed "Little Tibet" for its lunar landscape, grazing sheep, and cinematic solitude — is recognized as one of the most beautiful towns in Italy.

The town's history traces back to the Middle Ages, more accurately between the 9th and 12th century, when it was constructed on the site of former Sextantio. The town thrived under the rule of the Medici family, thanks to a strong agricultural and transhumance-based economy, as well as wool production for military uniforms and monks' clothes. The Medici embellished the small town with Tuscan-style architecture such as arched doorways decorated with floral details, mullioned windows, and corbels.

Unfortunately, in the 19th century the end of this economy led to people leaving the town, and later the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake destroyed much of the province and its surroundings, including this medieval village. Nonetheless, urban projects revived the town, which still features cobblestone houses adorned with colorful flowers and ivy, preserving the atmosphere of a life once lived. The only way to reach the hamlet is by car, either from Rome (two hours) or L'Aquila (one hour). If you're traveling from abroad, you can fly into Rome, Pescara, or L'Aquila.