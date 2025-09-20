Italy's Remarkably Preserved Medieval Village Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Authentic Escape Full Of Local Food And Crafts
Italy is an open-air museum. From the north to the south of the boot, architecture dating back to the Roman Empire and UNESCO World Heritage Sites fill the towns, keeping their history alive. Italy is known for its medieval villages where time seems to have stopped, from Civita di Bagnoreggio, one of Italy's best hill towns, to historic villages surrounded by Tuscan vineyards, hot springs, and gorgeous countryside. Located within the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park, lies a village offering an authentic escape rich with local food and crafts. Perched on a hill, Santo Stefano di Sessanio, in Abruzzo — renowned for its mountainous area nicknamed "Little Tibet" for its lunar landscape, grazing sheep, and cinematic solitude — is recognized as one of the most beautiful towns in Italy.
The town's history traces back to the Middle Ages, more accurately between the 9th and 12th century, when it was constructed on the site of former Sextantio. The town thrived under the rule of the Medici family, thanks to a strong agricultural and transhumance-based economy, as well as wool production for military uniforms and monks' clothes. The Medici embellished the small town with Tuscan-style architecture such as arched doorways decorated with floral details, mullioned windows, and corbels.
Unfortunately, in the 19th century the end of this economy led to people leaving the town, and later the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake destroyed much of the province and its surroundings, including this medieval village. Nonetheless, urban projects revived the town, which still features cobblestone houses adorned with colorful flowers and ivy, preserving the atmosphere of a life once lived. The only way to reach the hamlet is by car, either from Rome (two hours) or L'Aquila (one hour). If you're traveling from abroad, you can fly into Rome, Pescara, or L'Aquila.
Savoring local cuisine and shopping for handcrafted souvenirs
When strolling carefree around Italian towns, one of the first things that comes to mind is savoring the local cuisine. And Rick Steve's advice would come in handy to look for specific words to find authentic, affordable restaurants. In Santo Stefano di Sessanio, the search won't be arduous. Typical, local signature dishes include arrosticini – grilled lamb skewers — and spaghetti alla chitarra, strings of long pasta made by pressing the dough through a wooden wire-strung pasta board resembling a guitar (chitarra), a centuries old technique. The spaghetti is traditionally served with lamb, beef, and pork ragu along with tiny meatballs.
Locally-grown Gran Sasso lentils are a staple of Abruzzo cuisine, and here in Santo Stefano di Sessanio, they're culinary superstars. Despite their tiny size, they contribute to a hearty meal, as they are slowly prepared in soups and served with sausages, pizza, and cheese-filled panzerotto during the Lentil Festival in September. These lentils grow only above 3,200 feet along the hillsides of Gran Sasso, making them treasured and unique. And among local cheeses, the most popular are pecorino, scamorza, and caciocavallo.
You can't leave without a keepsake — all the more if it's handcrafted. As you navigate through the cobblestone streets, local boutiques showcase the residents' talent crafting everything from handmade soaps and candles to jewelry and baked goods, all of which you can find in stores like La Bottega Degli Arti e dei Mestieri and Residenza La Torre. Long-standing sheep-herding traditions live on, and shops like Aquilana Lana Italiana offer handcrafted wool clothing, décor, and yarn. Hidden in the labyrinth of cobblestone streets you'll also find local artisanal products like bread, cured meats, honey, and fresh mountain cheese.
What to see in Santo Stefano di Sessanio
What we can still admire of this little village is largely owed to the Swedish-Italian entrepreneur Daniele Kihlgren, who largely funded its restoration in 1999, complete with the creation of an "albergo diffuso." A new hotel concept, an albergo diffuso merges historical properties scattered across a town into a cluster of hotel rooms under one name, this one being Sextantio Albergo Diffuso — a four-star hotel with rooms starting at about $160.
Despite historical challenges and natural disasters, Santo Stefano di Sessanio is well worth visiting if you want to escape to another time and place. Here you can visit the historic church of Anime Sante, among others, and in the historic center, buildings and piazzas highlight the presence of the Medici. An example is Medici Tower, a 14th-century watchtower that tumbled during the earthquake and took 12 years to restore. Porta Medicea (Medici Gate), also known as Porta Urbica, marks the entrance to the hamlet and its archway exhibits the family coat of arms. The gate leads to a set of wide stairs climbing toward the historic center, flanked by houses on each side. Porta Lorda, the gate situated at the northern entrance to town, lies on top of a road, and you need to ascend to reach it.
The Palazzo della Loggia is a Renaissance-style, historical building that was once home to representatives of the Medici family. As you venture through limestone streets, you'll encounter the Buscella, better known as Vicolo dei Baci (Kiss Alley). The path is so narrow that only one person at a time can squeeze past — back in the old days, young couples would exchange kisses hidden from nosy eyes, giving the alley its romantic nickname.