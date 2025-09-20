Southwest Airlines Is Coming To This Quirky Northern California Airport And Travelers Can't Wait
Although Southwest Airlines has recently faced backlash over its latest policy changes, the carrier is making efforts to improve passengers' experiences. In September of 2025, it was announced that you will be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi while you fly. Shortly after, Southwest revealed that it would be coming to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Northern California. Located in Santa Rosa, STS was named after the man behind "Peanuts" and features quirky touches throughout, including sculptures of Snoopy and other characters from the comic strip. The news that Southwest will soon be at STS has garnered positive reactions from travelers across various online platforms.
"This sparks joy in my heart!" wrote a user on Reddit. "More options for wine country. That is goodness!!!" reads a comment on LinkedIn. On Facebook, an individual stated, "About time a quality airline is coming to STS." Likewise, several highlighted the convenience this new service will offer. Starting in April of 2026, Southwest will be providing direct flights to and from STS to Burbank, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Denver. Santa Rosa is located a little over an hour away from San Francisco and is a gateway not only to Sonoma Wine Country but also to the Sonoma Coast, home to destinations like Bodega Bay and Jenner.
Not to mention that Santa Rosa is where you'll find gems like Trione-Annadel State Park and the Charles M. Schulz Museum (the cartoonist lived in this city for decades). At the time of this writing, passengers won't be able to board a Southwest flight at or to STS until April of 2026. However, tickets are now already available for purchase on the airline's website.
Currently, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport is only served by Alaska and American Airlines
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) is tiny but mighty. Previously named one of America's best small airports, it has short lines and local flair. According to its website, the airport saw over 770,000 passengers in 2024. This was despite the fact that only three airlines served the adorable airport: Alaska, American, and Avelo. At the time of this writing, only Alaska and American remain. In July 2025, Avelo disclosed that beginning in August, they would no longer be providing service at STS. This revelation came months after the Houston-based airline made the decision to shutter its base at STS and faced boycotts due to its partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Needless to say, Southwest Airlines is a welcome addition to STS, especially for Northern California and Bay Area locals who may not want to travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) or Oakland International Airport (OAK). "I am so happy to see this. I recently came back from visit[ing] my daughter in Vegas and had to fly in to Oakland," explained a user on Facebook.
Despite the excitement from many, others on the same post said they would love to see more destinations added to the roster, with comments repeatedly mentioning Phoenix, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, among others. For reference, Avelo formerly provided flights to the latter region, including to Portland, Oregon, and Pasco, Washington. Keep in mind that Southwest's weekly Burbank flights will be limited to five days, while Denver flights will be available on Saturdays, which may change in the future. Nevertheless, the partnership between Southwest and STS is arguably off to a favorable start.