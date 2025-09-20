Southwest Airlines Is Coming To This Quirky Northern California Airport And Travelers Can't Wait

Although Southwest Airlines has recently faced backlash over its latest policy changes, the carrier is making efforts to improve passengers' experiences. In September of 2025, it was announced that you will be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi while you fly. Shortly after, Southwest revealed that it would be coming to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Northern California. Located in Santa Rosa, STS was named after the man behind "Peanuts" and features quirky touches throughout, including sculptures of Snoopy and other characters from the comic strip. The news that Southwest will soon be at STS has garnered positive reactions from travelers across various online platforms.

"This sparks joy in my heart!" wrote a user on Reddit. "More options for wine country. That is goodness!!!" reads a comment on LinkedIn. On Facebook, an individual stated, "About time a quality airline is coming to STS." Likewise, several highlighted the convenience this new service will offer. Starting in April of 2026, Southwest will be providing direct flights to and from STS to Burbank, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Denver. Santa Rosa is located a little over an hour away from San Francisco and is a gateway not only to Sonoma Wine Country but also to the Sonoma Coast, home to destinations like Bodega Bay and Jenner.

Not to mention that Santa Rosa is where you'll find gems like Trione-Annadel State Park and the Charles M. Schulz Museum (the cartoonist lived in this city for decades). At the time of this writing, passengers won't be able to board a Southwest flight at or to STS until April of 2026. However, tickets are now already available for purchase on the airline's website.