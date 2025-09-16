Arizona's Sports Stadium In Glendale Is A Futuristic Location With A Beer Garden And Delicious Food
In the United States, football is a big deal. Although there are only 30 NFL stadiums in the country, many of them are grandiose, state-of-the-art, and full of pomp and circumstance. For Arizona Cardinals fans, the State Farm Stadium is the perfect spot for experiencing a game, thanks to its high-tech infrastructure, accommodating tailgating spots, and fabulous food. In fact, this is one of the NFL stadiums with the best, most mouth-watering eats, according to research.
Although the structure has been around for almost 20 years, it's still one of the most futuristic sports arenas in the country. The main feature of the State Farm Stadium is its retractable roof and retractable playing field. Additionally, while the building houses 63,400 fans, it can expand to host up to 73,000 people for larger games and events.
Another crown jewel of the venue is the Great Lawn. This area is perfect for tailgating, as it spans over 8 acres, offering grass and shade for fans to enjoy their food and party before the game. The Great Lawn has some other unique attractions, including the Heritage at Sportman's Park, the BetMGM Sports Book, and a stage. In the Heritage section, you'll find a massive 500-square-foot beer garden, complete with tables, shades, and TVs, so guests can watch other games before getting to their seats.
Make sure to come hungry to the State Farm Stadium
While football games are the main attraction at the State Farm Stadium, the food is almost as much of a draw. Because the sports hub is in the vibrant, artsy Arizona city of Glendale, which is a cheaper alternative to Phoenix, guests can get a mix of both Southwestern cuisine and standard game-day eats. In fact, when planning your visit, you can map out your menu based on which dishes you want to enjoy during the game.
One needs to look no further than the hot dog and sausage options to understand the culinary experience offered at State Farm Stadium. Some of the offerings throughout the stadium include a massive regular hot dog (known as the Big AZ Dog), bratwurst, a Mexican street corn dog, and Polish sausages. Similarly, there are various types of nachos, tacos, sandwiches, and wraps available to satisfy any taste buds. Even the desserts are gourmet and decadent, with options like a cotton candy burrito, a donut ice cream sandwich, and some of the tastiest churros in the Southwest.
The State Farm Stadium is about 20 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. On game days, gates open 90 minutes before kick-off, but the venue also hosts other live events throughout the year. Tailgating is allowed in the parking lot and on the Great Lawn up to four hours before the game, or guests can buy tickets to the PreGame Party at Heritage. At the time of this writing, tickets start at $195 per person and include a special menu, an open bar, and comfortable seating. If you want a truly unforgettable experience, tailgating at the historic Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field is on every American football fan's bucket list.