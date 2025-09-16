Arizona's Sports Stadium In Glendale Is A Futuristic Location With A Beer Garden And Delicious Food

In the United States, football is a big deal. Although there are only 30 NFL stadiums in the country, many of them are grandiose, state-of-the-art, and full of pomp and circumstance. For Arizona Cardinals fans, the State Farm Stadium is the perfect spot for experiencing a game, thanks to its high-tech infrastructure, accommodating tailgating spots, and fabulous food. In fact, this is one of the NFL stadiums with the best, most mouth-watering eats, according to research.

Although the structure has been around for almost 20 years, it's still one of the most futuristic sports arenas in the country. The main feature of the State Farm Stadium is its retractable roof and retractable playing field. Additionally, while the building houses 63,400 fans, it can expand to host up to 73,000 people for larger games and events.

Another crown jewel of the venue is the Great Lawn. This area is perfect for tailgating, as it spans over 8 acres, offering grass and shade for fans to enjoy their food and party before the game. The Great Lawn has some other unique attractions, including the Heritage at Sportman's Park, the BetMGM Sports Book, and a stage. In the Heritage section, you'll find a massive 500-square-foot beer garden, complete with tables, shades, and TVs, so guests can watch other games before getting to their seats.