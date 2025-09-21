New Hampshire's First 'Dead And Breakfast' Promises A Gothic Getaway That's Charmingly Macabre
If you're dreaming of the perfect Halloween vacation, you'll find plenty of spooky destinations in New England to fulfill your morbid fascinations. Brimming with witchcraft history and "Hocus Pocus" film locations, Salem is a popular choice. Meanwhile, nestled on New York's Hudson River, the cozy and historic village of Sleepy Hollow is another famous Halloween draw.
Far off the beaten path, along a lonely two-lane highway just across the Vermont-New Hampshire border, sits a historic home that houses New Hampshire's first "dead and breakfast." Boasting six macabre-themed guest rooms outfitted with Gothic decor, the Deep Sleep Inn in Haverhill promises just that — a deep sleep like the dead, followed by "a breakfast to die for."
Situated in a Greek and Gothic Revival-style home built in 1850, the building formerly operated as The Gibson House –- part art gallery, part bed and breakfast – before its renovation into the delightfully eerie retreat it is today. Though October is the ideal time to book your stay, every day at the Deep Sleep Inn feels like Halloween, making for the perfect Gothic getaway any time of year.
Embrace your dark side at The Deep Sleep Inn
Resting peacefully in Haverhill, New Hampshire – a historic small town with a population of just over 4,500 residents – the Deep Sleep Inn sits among the quaint white clapboard homes that line the Connecticut River. If you're traveling from the east, you'll reach your destination about 10 minutes after crossing the river from Vermont into New Hampshire. Along the way, you can get in the spooky spirit by stopping at 162 River Road to explore the area's oldest burial ground, River Road Cemetery, whose weathered headstones date to 1772.
When you arrive at the Deep Sleep Inn, you'll be greeted by its coffin-shaped sign out front and a gracious pair of hosts who delight in sharing their home with macabre-minded guests. Inside, the inn's gorgeously appointed atmosphere will take your breath away. Raven-colored walls, blood-red curtains, Victorian-style love seats, witchy decor, and a creaky upright piano adorn the living room – or perhaps more fitting with the theme, the death room — offering a cozy communal space to unwind. Adjoining the main room is the darkly lavish dining room, where homemade breakfasts with locally sourced ingredients are served each morning. The menu rotates seasonally, but the eternal stars are the skull-shaped pancakes, which are sure to put a little meat on your bones.
The second and third floors house the guest rooms, each with its own macabre theme. If you're bewitched by the dark and magical, book the Witchy Room. Featuring a haunting mural, a private bath with a clawfoot tub, and a collection of moon-shaped mirrors hanging over a plush queen-sized bed, it's the perfect haven to pull tarot cards (provided in the room if you forgot yours) and bask in the magic. Other Gothic accommodations include an Edgar Allen Poe-themed retreat called the Raven, and a forest-furnished room with Vermont mountain views called Woodland Nights.
Dinner to die for and macabre adventures nearby
Though it may be hard to tear yourself away from the Deep Sleep Inn's dark paradise, there are a ton of things to do within driving distance of your eerie escape. Since the inn only serves breakfast, you'll have to fend for yourself at dinner. Pick a direction, and you'll find plenty to satisfy your hunger. Turn right and take a 6-mile drive to Bradford, Vermont, where you'll find the Hungry Bear Pub & Grill, a local staple since 1971. Settle into the quaint and casual atmosphere as you dine on hearty specialty entrees like house-made smoky mac and cheese or a maple bacon smash burger, and sip a pint of draft beer from the bar.
If you turn left when leaving the Deep Sleep Inn, drive about 9 miles to Woodsville, which offers an array of dining options, such as Iron Rail Pub & Grill. Situated in rustically appointed digs, the local eatery serves classic pub grub alongside delicious craft beers. Nearby, you can take a detour to the historic Haverhill-Bath Covered Bridge, the oldest covered bridge in New Hampshire.
If you're a Tim Burton fan, don't pass up a day trip to East Corinth. About 20 minutes east of the Deep Sleep Inn, the underrated but quintessential Vermont village was the filming site for the original "Beetlejuice" and its 2024 sequel. Though most of the famous facades — like the covered bridge and the ghostly mansion — were built for the film, the town features markers and photos of the filming locations. A still-standing building you can visit is Miss Shannon's School for Girls, which may one day be transformed into a "Beetlejuice" museum. After an afternoon of Burton-inspired exploring, you can happily return to your macabre retreat for the deepest of sleeps.