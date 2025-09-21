New Hampshire's First 'Dead And Breakfast' Promises A Gothic Getaway That's Charmingly Macabre

Resting peacefully in Haverhill, New Hampshire – a historic small town with a population of just over 4,500 residents – the Deep Sleep Inn sits among the quaint white clapboard homes that line the Connecticut River. If you're traveling from the east, you'll reach your destination about 10 minutes after crossing the river from Vermont into New Hampshire. Along the way, you can get in the spooky spirit by stopping at 162 River Road to explore the area's oldest burial ground, River Road Cemetery, whose weathered headstones date to 1772.

When you arrive at the Deep Sleep Inn, you'll be greeted by its coffin-shaped sign out front and a gracious pair of hosts who delight in sharing their home with macabre-minded guests. Inside, the inn's gorgeously appointed atmosphere will take your breath away. Raven-colored walls, blood-red curtains, Victorian-style love seats, witchy decor, and a creaky upright piano adorn the living room – or perhaps more fitting with the theme, the death room — offering a cozy communal space to unwind. Adjoining the main room is the darkly lavish dining room, where homemade breakfasts with locally sourced ingredients are served each morning. The menu rotates seasonally, but the eternal stars are the skull-shaped pancakes, which are sure to put a little meat on your bones.

The second and third floors house the guest rooms, each with its own macabre theme. If you're bewitched by the dark and magical, book the Witchy Room. Featuring a haunting mural, a private bath with a clawfoot tub, and a collection of moon-shaped mirrors hanging over a plush queen-sized bed, it's the perfect haven to pull tarot cards (provided in the room if you forgot yours) and bask in the magic. Other Gothic accommodations include an Edgar Allen Poe-themed retreat called the Raven, and a forest-furnished room with Vermont mountain views called Woodland Nights.